Kangana Ranaut is quite bold with her statements. In just the previous month, we saw the actress get into a tiff with Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane, Deepika Padukone amongst others. She also got into a Twitter war with Anurag Kashyap. But there’s no stopping there. The Panga actress has now shared a viral video of the Sacred Games director confessing to assaulting a kid.

It remains unknown to when the video is dated to. Anurag in the video can be heard saying, “There was a time I was a senior, and have had this anger. There was this little boy in the class and I was like ‘I would do to him what everybody did to me.’ I would take that kid aside and slap him. Then he would become vulnerable and I would hug him, cry with him… but unlike me, this kid was so confused to what I was doing to him. In one or two months, he wrote a letter to his parent, who came to school and stood outside my home.”

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared this viral video. Not just that, she also gave it a reference to the ‘suicide gang’ she mentioned while talking about Sushant Singh Rajput gang. Ranaut condemned Anurag Kashyap’s belief of hurting others because they were hurt themselves.

Reacting to the video, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer. https://t.co/yQ4llst6aq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has been creating a lot of noise over the #MeToo allegations levelled against him. Actress Payal Ghosh came out in the open and shared her alleged horrific incident with the Sacred Games director.

Anurag reacted to these allegations and called them ‘baseless.’ He also said that this is being done as a ‘bid to silence him.’

