Huma Qureshi Breaks Silence On Payal Ghosh's Accusations On Anurag Kashyap

Actress Payal Ghosh has shaken Bollywood by sharing her #MeToo story on the Internet. The actress has accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. She also claimed that the director told her that like Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi are just a call away from him. There have been reports that Richa is going to take legal action against Payal. Now, Huma Qureshi has also broken her silence on the matter. Read the full article to know more.

Huma Qureshi recently took to her social media and posted a long statement stating that Anurag Kashyap has never misbehaved with her. She also said that Anurag is a dear friend and a talented director.

Huma penned that she does not believe in media trials and social media debates. She wrote, ”Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary.”

Huma Qureshi continued, ”I chose not to comment till now because I don’t believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let’s refrain from this narrative. It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metoo. This is my final response. Please do not approach me to make any more statements on this matter.”

For the unversed, talking to ANI Payal Ghosh had said, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.”

