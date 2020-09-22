Mirzapur 2 X Mario: This Video Of Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiya Killing Kaleen Tripathi & Others Will Crack You Up

Fans are already having a tough time waiting for Mirzapur 2 and the team is making sure to increase this excitement with each passing day. Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu Bhaiya in the series today shared a hilarious video. In the video which is Mirzapur 2 version of popular video game Mario, Guddu Bhaiya is on revenge mode.

From taking power from Sweety’s love to killing everyone from Kaleen Tripathi to Munna Tripathi, Guddu Bhaiya is on fire in the video clip. Sharing the video with his followers on Instagram, Ali Fazal wrote, “Hahahahahaha watch what happens when Mirzapur enters the world of Mario!!!! #tribute #mirzapurinmario ..”

You just can’t miss the video as it’s sure to make you ROFL! One thing that we can guarantee is that you will watch it on a loop if you watch it once.

Starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi among others, Mirzapur 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime from Oct 23.

The new season has some interesting additions, too, with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast. Season two is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

In our recent conversation with Harshita Gaur, the actress defined season 2 as slow burn or simmering. She said, “It’s very hard. But if I really have to describe Mirzapur 2 in one word, it would be something slowburn or simmering.”

Harshita added, “I guess the things in the show are already very heated up. To make it interesting, there’s the revenge twist and new drama. But the drama in season 2 is set in a very deep and unnerving way where every character has so many layers. It is very intense.”

Talking about the new season, Rasika Dugal earlier said: “The ‘Mirzapur‘ audience is very loyal. The first question to any of my posts on social media is always ‘Mirzapur season 2 kab aayega’. So am happy that we are finally bringing season 2. I am sure they will feel the wait has been worth it, as season 2 has a lot to offer. They will get to meet their favourite characters again and will also be introduced to some very interesting new ones. On my part, I thoroughly enjoyed being Beena Tripathi again. We will see a different side of her this season but just as powerful and unpredictable.”

