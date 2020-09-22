Abhishek Bachchan & Nimrat Kaur Signed For Dinesh Vijan’s Next?

After delivering brilliant performance in Breathe: Into the Shadows, season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s original series Breathe, Abhishek Bachchan has now signed his next film. As per reports, he will be essaying a lead role in Dinesh Vijan’s next production venture. Now rumours have it that Nimrat Kaur will also join the cast of the film.

Junior AB has slowly yet steadily made a place for himself in the world of Bollywood. His act in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan won a lot of appreciation and Breathe season 1 and season 2 too did really well. Now the actor has apparently signed Dinesh Vijan’s next directorial venture and rumours suggest that Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will be included in the cast.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed to the publication, “It’s a concept-driven film called Dasvi, which Abhishek really liked. There will be two heroines in the film. Yami Gautam had been locked for the film much before. And now, Nimrat Kaur has been roped in as the second female lead as well. The plot is not known, but it’s an original script and Dinu’s team wanted a strong cast of really credible actors for the same.”

The Lunch Box actress also has reportedly, signed in for yet another film. Her second film will be with Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Red Chillies Entertainment. The source revealed to the publication, “Yes, Red Chillies is also producing another thriller, which will mostly have Nimrat and Arjun Kapoor in it. The team will make a formal announcement of the same soon.”

Nimrat Kaur has appeared in 2016 release Airlift opposite Akshay Kumar. Even though the film was a box office success, she was never given an opportunity she deserves. After the film, she appeared in Vinay Waikul and Nagesh Kukunoor directorial web series The Test Case. She also had a recurring role in the hit drama Homeland.

