Rashami Desai’s Net Worth Proves ‘Aisi Ladki’ Did Set The Bar High For Guys Out There!

Rashami Desai is one of the most successful and talented television actresses we have in India. Her popularity doubled overnight as she became the part of Bigg Boss 13 and from her love-hate relationship with housemate Sidharth Shukla to her ex-boyfriend and housemate Arhaan Khan; the 34-year-old actress made a lot of buzz while she was a part of the show.

Desai rose to fame with Colors TV’s Uttaran opposite Tina Datta and bagged a lot of awards for the same.

According to Republic TV, Rashami Desai’s net worth after participating in Bigg Boss 13 is around 7.12 crores. Those are some big numbers, isn’t it?

The 34-year-old actress has also worked in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema including films like Sathi Sanghati and Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke. A while ago, Rashami Desai got herself a brand new Range Rover and is a proud owner of the same.

Rashami Desai is a single and fierce woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Although there were rumours that she was dating Sidharth Shukla at one point in time in her career before participating in the show but things didn’t work out between the two.

Rashami Desai is a huge name in the television industry and is close friends with almost all the A-Listers in the industry. A while ago, she came in support of her friend Ankita Lokhande after Rhea Chakraborty’s BFF Shibani Dandekar took a dig at her.

Desai penned down a heartfelt note on her social media accounts and supported her BFF loud and about.

