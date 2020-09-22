Salman Khan BREAKING! Actor Has No Stake In KWAN Talent Agency Directly Or Indirectly

Talent manager Jaya Saha is now one of the most prominent names in the death investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of Salman Khan’s firm owning a major stake in KWAN talent agency of which Jaya Saha has been an employee. It was earlier today when it was reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to arrest her.

She has been summoned by the NCB for two days in a row and is being questioned today as well. Now, Salman Khan’s Legal representative Anand Desai (DSK Legal) has commented on the matter clarifying a few things about his client’s alleged involvement in KWAN talent agency.

Earlier today, Times Now tweeted, “#NewsAlert | The stakeholders of KWAN talent agency are under the scanner of the ED. Reportedly, Salman Khan‘s firm owns a majority stake in the company. Siddhant Mishra with the latest updates. #BollywoodDrugList.”

Anand Desai said, “Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client.”

Earlier, the NCB has already arrested a few people including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Meanwhile, Jaya Saha, who was Sushant’s former talent manager, was summoned with Shruti Modi. Reports also suggest that the bureau is even summoning KWAN director Dhruv Chitgopekar for questioning.

While Jaya Saha was being questioned, the news that NCB is possibly issuing summons for Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan was also speculated. Shraddha and Sara have been linked to the case referring to their alleged parties at Sushant Singh Rajput’s island farmhouse.

