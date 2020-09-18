Salman Khan’s Wanted Completes 11 Years: Do You Know Single Screens Had To Re-Print Housefull Boards For This One?

Salman Khan starrer Wanted has completed 11 years today. The film directed by Prabhudheva and starring Ayesha Takia in lead along with Salman was a huge hit. Even after 11 years of its release, the film is still as much entertaining as it was then. Be it Salman Khan’s ‘Jalwa’, his action or masaaledaar story, Wanted was one of the ‘Most Wanted’ films of 2009 for many reasons.

Interestingly, it’s believed that Salman Khan made his box office comeback in 2010 with Dabangg. But before the grand success of Dabangg, it was Wanted which brought him back on the track. Let’s have a look at some interesting facts about the film.

1) The film did a business of 60.50 crores and proved to Salman Khan‘s 2nd highest grosser after Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

2) Wanted was also 4th highest-grossing film of 2009 as it was only behind 3 Idiots, Love Aaj Kal & Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani.

3) When Wanted released back in 2009, it stormed single screens. There was no huge hit in single-screen cinemas for a long time and hence they had to re-print their Housefull signs. Some single-screen owners had a hard time looking for old Housefull boards.

4) Wanted was an Eid release and started his ‘Eid luck’ which is still working big time.

5) Shah Rukh Khan was approached to play the role of Radhe in the film which was a remake of Mahesh Babu starrer of the same title. However, he refused saying that no one can play it better than Mahesh Babu and he doesn’t want to copy his style.

Interestingly, Wanted is so big event after 11 years that the title of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted is also inspired by it. The said film is also directed by Prabhudheva and stars Disha Patani along with Salman. Randeep Hooda also plays an important role in the film which was slated for Eid 2020 release. However, due to pandemic, it got postponed.

