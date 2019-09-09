Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 53.94% (19 + 13 + 5 + 4)/76 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
Biwi Ho To Aisi
Maine Pyar Kiya
Baaghi
Sanam BewafaPatthar Ke PhoolKurbaan
SaajanLove
Suryavanshi
Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
Jaagruti
Dil Tera Aashiq
Hum Aapke Hai KaunAndaz Apna ApnaHum Aapke Hai Kaun
Chaand Kaa Tukdaa
Karan ArjunVeergatiKaran Arjun
JeetYeh Majhdhaar
Khamoshi
JudwaaAuzaar
Pyaar Kiya To Darna KyaBandhanJab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Biwi No.1Hum Dil De Chuke SanamJaanam Samjha KaroHum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Hum Saath Saath HainHello Brother
Dulhan Hum Le JayengeHar Dil Jo Pyar KaregaChal Mere Bhai
Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Hum Tumhare Hain SanamTumko Na Bhool Payenge
Yeh Hai Jalwa
BaghbanTere Naam
Mujhse Shaadi KarogiGarv
Phir Milenge
Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa
No EntryMaine Pyar Kyun Kiya?Lucky- No Time For Love
Kyon Ki
Shaadi karke Phas Gaya Yaar
Jaan-E-Mann
Saawan...The Love Season
PartnerSalaam-E-Ishq
Marigold
God Tussi Great HoPrem Ratan Dhan Payo
Heroes
Yuvvraaj
WantedMain Aur Mrs Khanna
London Dreams
DabanggVeerDabangg
ReadyReady
BodyguardBodyguard
Ek Tha TigerEk Tha Tiger
Dabangg 2Dabangg 2
KickJai HoKick
Bajrangi BhaijaanPrem Ratan Dhan PayoBajrangi Bhaijaan
SultanPrem Ratan Dhan Payo
Tiger Zinda HaiTubelightSultan
Race 3Tiger Zinda Hai
BharatRace 3
Bharat

  1. sallu is lallu…i can’t wait to see him behind the bar’s…also can’t wait to see lallu holding the Ghanta award…haahaahaa…

  6. Watched Dabangg 2. What a bakwas movie yar. Salman please make sensible movies. Don’t act just for money and make merry of your own fans..

  8. Why don’t you just list the blockbuster/Atbb movie list of all actors n post…in your site…I think u guys scare of SRK becz he ll stop giving money to u guys ..that’s why u guys always over rate SRK fake

  14. NOTE : This filmo meter should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks.

  17. thz list is so wrong coz most of the movie koimoi mention in average,itz flops like love kurbaan and jo hit hai wo average mai dal di hai like judwaa,bandhan n maine pyar kyu kia n 4 kinda information andaz apna apna,ek ladka ek ladki was als fopped at tthat time

  20. OH MY GOD…!!! ” wtf “… the movie for which Salman got filmfare award for bets supporting actor kuch kuch hota hai is not even included in his list . simply surprised…

  21. In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.

  24. moje salman ji ki bhut sari filme basand hain like lucky and hum apke hain koun , kyonki ,dil ne jise apna kha,veer ,its almost flob in box office but the story is really great and also his roles mere leya ye saari filme hit hain >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

  25. Salman make 18 superhit out of 63 compare to srk 17 superhit out of 49 Overseas sallu just 10 & srk 21 so finally multistar is one & only srk check it guys

    • so srk have make only 49 movies and salman have make 63 movies so bachu compare the movies of srk and sk
      salman is the multistar

    • in last 10 yrs. records say salmaan far ahead than sahrukh.. salman 6 films crossed 100 crores.. even one dabangg 200 crores.. tell any one film of srk who touch 100 crores

  30. If u want to know the diff bw srk & sk. Simply take the average. Eg- bb’s/total films *100 = 18/63*100=28.57%.
    Srk- 17/42*100= 40.47%

    Flops of salman- 28/63*100=44.44%
    Srk- 11/42*100=26.19%

    Hence the diff bw srk & salmam but both are superstars, both entertain ppl, that’s quality very few ppl have & I hope they continue to do it

  34. LISTING TO SAHI KARO KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI KA MAIN HEERO KAUN THA ? BHAI JAAN KI FILME MOSTLY MALTY STARE CAST KI THI AUR AB SALMAN BHAI KI FILME ITEM SONG JAISI HOTI HAI 4-6 DIN KHUB HO HALLA REHTA HAI TABHI TO ITNE SAAL ONLY ONE TIME HE BEST ACTOR KA AWARD BHAI KO NASEEB HUA….

    • Abe bekar insaan compare karna dobara shuru kr .kis angle se tujhe salman khan best lagta hai all hit movies are copy his movie judwa is remake of chine film Twin Dragons and other hits like wanted ,Dabbang..Bodyguard .are south remake .,and many stunts are from different english movies ,..now after this send me mail ok thanks

  39. KOIMOI please your logistics right. Some movies like Lucky, Hello Brother, Chal Mere Bhai,Veer, London Dreams werent flops, they were averages/hits. And movies like Judwaa, Maine Pyar Kyon Kiya and GARV were hits , not averages.

  40. Salman has 4 All time blockbuster movie like Dabangg
    Maine Pyar Kiya
    Hum Aapke Hain Kaun
    And Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also U have to check
    thank
    U

    • koch koch hota hi is not his film..he is only supporting role..

      Salman only has 10 sucessful films while 49 flops check wikipedi

  41. i love you a lot and i want to meet you soon but plz only on singing stage . meri beti aapse bahut pyar karti hai am from punjab her name is kheyati sharma.

  46. Salman face so many problem in his carreier now he recovering his life as a person he has a good person human being now
    Salman bus naam hi kafi hai frd.
    accident kitno ne kiya hai ki ginna mushkil hai par yaha baat salman ki hai media politics is baat ko rafu chakar mahi karenge kyun ki oh salman khan hai is k jagah koi aur hotha tha file kab ki band ho jati.

  50. wanted – pokiri(telugu) ka remake.
    ready – ready (telugu) ka remake.
    bodyguard – some tamil film remake.
    mental – stalin(telugu) ka remake.
    kick – kick (telugu) ka remake in his last 5films, three fims are copied frm telegu, and his next two films are also going to copy of telegu..

    • If there is gud or bad incident every news will telecast dat incident not only one news channel……..1st automobile was made by germany n now theres lot of country making automobile n some more confortable then germany……. Common boy grow up dis world is remake……..

  52. Judwaa was superhit not average. Where is Bhagbhan. Where is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for which he got Filmfare award. All these films have been missed deliberately so as to equify his blockbusters to shahrukh Khans who is a big loser. Thats all frnds. Till the time people like Mohar Basu will rate the film and run Koimoi, this site totally sucks.

  54. if kuch kuch hota hai and baghban will be included then also srk will lead in his superhit film percntage which is more than salman

  56. Rajiv is saying for eg. if in olympics India has won 40 medals(10 gold, 20 silver and 10 bronze) from 100 games and USA has won 20 medals(20 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze) from 100 games. Then according to Rajiv India is winner on the basis of percentage of winning medals. But he doesnt know that in olympics the team who has won maximum number of gold medals is the winner. So no matter Shahrukhs hit percent is greater than Salman but adding these two movies(Bhagban and Kuch Kuch Hota hai) to his credit will definitely increase his number of blockbusters and will make him the king of bollwood and biggest superstar of bollywood. And further I didnt say Shahrukh to do less films than Salman to maintain his percentage. So again saying to Mohar Basu to do one thing right otherwise people will curse you forever.

  57. In kuch kuch hota hai he got more role then salaam e ishq……so y not kuch kuch hote hai ang bhagbhan?????????;;;;;;;;;;?????????????????

    • salman-king of masses

      amir-king of classes

      SRK-king of masses+classes+remained things

      overally he is known as THE KING.he is the defination of love so everybody likes him but some exceptional creatures like you only can feel hate,jealousy about him.lol.

    • very true…SALMAN BHAI JANN…waiting for 500 corer blockbuster JAI HO…..whenever salman movie releases its like MELA outside the theater……
      BIGGEST STRIKER IN BOX OFFICE-SALMAN KHAN
      BACK TO BACK SUPERHIT—–SALMAN KHAN
      LOVES TO SPEAK HINDI—–SALMAN KHAN
      GOLDEN HEART—-SALMAN KHAN
      BIGGEST STAR OF ALL TIME—–SALMAN KHAN
      BEING HUMAN—-SON OF GOD—SALMAN KHAN

  60. I purchased 10 tickets in black for Rs 10,000 and watched Dabang 2 in theater….family key sath…..

    Komal Bhai salman ki movie lagne par ticket hi nahi milta hai….any suggestion…ham sab log salman ko bhawut chahate hai…lekin yesa nahi hosakta hai ki jab salman ki movie lageee..movie hall mai jyada say jyada show rakhe jai so ticket milta rahe…or hum log black key ticket see bache…..
    I think you also know that in theater salman ticket are sold for maximum of 3000 RS per ticket in black……
    PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS AND LET SALMAN KNOW THAT WE ALL LOVE IN VERY MUCH

    • Right
      noone in the entire bollywood have as much die heart fan as of salman khan.everyone loves salman khan and his movies does extremly well in box office.

      it is not only fool but also impossible to compare salman khan with any other superstar because salman is the only one superstar who is loved and admired by ages of all group
      golden heart salman bhai lots of love to u

  61. and don’t forget
    BEING MURDERER – ALSO SALLU
    HIGHEST TIME BACK TO BACK SOUTH REMAKE – ALSO SALLU
    PERFECT UNDER ACTOR – ALSO SALLU
    HIGHEST TIMES THRETENS MEDIA – ALSO SALLU
    pehle daaru peeke logon ke upar gaadi chadhake maar do,phir being human tshirt pehan ke ghumo.to bangaye na golden heart,son of god,dabang,superstar.that’s why India is still a underdeveloped country due to this lallu’s mindless fans.If he has that much dare like dabang then he should surrender for his guilty in court rather he made absence more than 80 times in court.he broke the law.still government of India can’t do anything against a murderer star.what a joke jai ho can’t touch 170cr and no one asks lallu’s film in overseas neither it is produced under YRF like ETT.just a chepest remake of telugu film stalin.to chale jao mindless fans dekhne ke liye apne lallu bhai ko.lol.

  62. Being Human—God best created person is our bhai jaan only SALMAN KHAN

    JAI HO BOX OFFICE==== 450 CR (India)

    Highest fan following in all india Huge love and greatest respect for HIM.
    Wish he becomes bigger superstar than Rajesh Khanna and Rajanikanth…

    Salman Bhai movie….ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER….NEITHER AAMIR, SRK, AJAY,AKSHAY,HRITIK can never be bigger star than SALMAN WHO is the SHINNING STAR OF INDIA

    golden heart-being human= LOVE U

  63. SRK,HRITIK,AAMIR just be ready to be ASHAMED,SHOCKED and cRY because as salman khan JAI HO releases it will do business of 650 CR in INDIA
    and the only losser SRK,AAMIR,HRITIK FANS WILL KEEP THEIR MOUTH SHUTUP

    WAIT AND WATCH

  65. From past one year I am telling these fools that Salman is a bigger superstar than Shahrukh in India but they are not accepting it. Those who write again and again that SRK does better acting than salman so he is a bigger superstar than Salman. I want to correct their misconceptions. A superstar is not defined by his acting, a superstar is defined by his fan following. If such would have been the case then there are many bollywood actors who act better than Srk would have become superstars by now. Further Salman has got large fan following in India which is way greater than that of SRK. If you still dont believe you can check the facebook and twitter accounts of both of them and calculate accordingly.
    Then coming on to fan following in Foriegn. It doesnt really matter to me. I am an Indian and for me Salman is a bigger superstar.

  67. hey @matru,who is said sallu has higher fans.SRK has largest fans in India as well as abroad basically the highest fan’s superstar in bollywood as well as hollywood.go get some fresh airyou loosers.before wanted why all his films were flops?by the way SRK is the best actor in the world it already proved.very good joke 1st come out from the slum area then you’ll show your foreighn place to others you illeterate fans of a 3rd class south remake artist,murderer.wait CE is the only starting after that you all will burning like fire in the hell.picture abhi baaki hai mere dushmanno.

  68. jai ho will be big flop of 2014. film make 120 crore ,and budget of film is more then 100 crore.real king is srk that is true.no onr matchhim.2nd is aamir.salman nver do as srk do in devdas,veer zara,darr,kuch kuch hota hai,chak de india,chennai express etc,

  69. You are biggest nonsense creature SSSS. I will never forgive you. You don’t know about Indian population. 68 million people live in slums and 26 % people are still illiterate. These slum people and illiterate people make a common man like SRK a superstar. But when superstars like him just forget these people then our country has also produced superstars like Salman who open organizations like Being Human foundations for welfare of these people. Your classy fans only exist in foriegn. So say SRK to release his films only in foriegn countries then we will see what happens to his superstardom. Further stop insulting illiterate people. They are helpless and have compulsions. So stop this nonsense. Have you done something to stop this illiteracy and poverty? I believe you have done nothing otherwise you will not be insulting them. First experience the condition of people living in slums and then talk. You are an illiterate person who calls himself a literate just by reading some english. Further stop commenting your nonsense.

  70. I think you didn’t understand my comment @matru.you ‘re hyper this time as I revealed the truth of your’s and your superstar.I am not abusing the all slum area’s people among which there were also some of SRK fans exist.but few of them are salman’s fans not all.I have no problem with salman,because I like all the 3khans.but my comment is also rude for that I’m sorry.I have no rights to scold those poor people because they are just like my superstar SRK who was also a poor before becoming a superstar.that’s why I like him.SRK only teaches us to love not to hate others.love all of them that you’re even hate most.thank you.HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL.

  71. I was not getting hyper. Its a way to teach people like you a lesson to never bullshit about someone else. Further I am happy that you have understood what being a poor means. Further post a mature comment for a mature discussion. Thank you.

  72. but @matru,whther you agree or not but this is the fact that salman is a real murderer.if he is not a murderer then how one people died and 4 injured when drunken salman’s cruser passes through them.if you really supports the old slum people,is it rights for you to support sallu when he killed poor innocentpeoples.if some one would have been done this guiity then he should have been in jail now but when it came to superstar salman the thing totally changed.if sallu is total guilt free then why he didn’t attend court 83 times?how a court of bandra,mumbai has the dare to put a case against a superstar with out having any evidence?be practical don’t blindly support your favourite.if he really a man he should have surrender.for that thing I never forgive sallu.I will choose death rather to be a salman fan.but I didn’t know how literate peoples likes this murderer and his crap remake films.just open your eyes man.

  73. also @matru,he had killed black deer for which he had sent to jail for 1 and half years.I mean this is what your idol is?come on man grow up.he couldn’t be even compare with the great global Indian living legend to whom other country’s peoples likes so much.this is not the reason why I like him rather his films that much acting intensity that non of a single actor on the earth has,which forced me to become his fan.that means I don’t hate any other superstars like akshay,ranbir etc except salman I hate because what he did that in his life and hate also for his south remake craps.

  74. To your first comment. Never show 100% confidence when you dont know the thing. You are saying like as if you were also present on the incident site, as if you were also one of the poor sleeping on the footpath who suffered or as if you were an eye witness. If you are one of the above then you can say anything. Then I will say nothing. In my last comment I had advised you to see the ground reality first and then talk, but I can see you are a dumb person. So dont worry.

  75. @sss,Your second comment answer is lying in the news. Yes the news which you hear everyday on TV I believe you are living in 2000’s era and till now you have been living it. But come out of it and see, the deer case has been declared untrue and there is no evidence against Salman. Search google again and remain updated.

  76. @matru,I know you’re a salman fan.according to you sallu is an innocent guy even whatever guilty he had done.but still you can’t answer to my question.your clarification also very much funny.one man remained in jail for 1year for killing black deer after that his one of fan checked that he was innocent.is innocents could stay in jail for one or above years.
    ok leaving these personal life things.come back to film life,when it was asked to salman whether he was trying to a challenging character that would give him a filmfare/national award or reputation.then sallu’s answer to that question was “I never care about acting rather I want huge BO collection with every movie”.very interesting.

  77. There are two kinds of actors in India.

    1. The legend, emperor, box office king, dabbang and common man superstar SALMAN KHAN.

    2. Rest the other actors

  78. sallu u r d ultimate king. u r awesome man! man with a large heart”saqi” .Plz b very choosy about ur roles as u have been doing now. jai ho

  80. srk is better than sallu.sallu is the other name of flop.28 flops and he is the biggest superstar Amazing.he is just an actor not superstar.

      • what do u want to tell about movies like yeh lamhe judai ke,shakti,chahat,koyla,english babu desi mem,oh darling yeh hai india, an so on by srk

        • and wht would u like to say about….Tum Ko Na Bhool Payenge, Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaaye, Lucky, Jaan-E-Mann, Baabul, Salaam E Ishq, Marigold, God Tussi Great Ho, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Main Aur Mrs Khanna, London Dreams, Veer, Yuvraaj……..and many more

  85. I do trust all of the ideas you have introduced for your post. They are very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very brief for novices. May just you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.

    • salman sir main mousa khan hoon.main ap ki jai ho real life mein shoot kar tar hai.i wanted actor life.so i wanted myanmar money hundred million kyats give me ..please…..my adress is no.19,7floor,126 street.yangon.myanmar country.thanks………….

  104. salman khan the best …salman..sir……18..moves…100cr ..calab..next..moves..19…kick…14-15..days…200cr /210cr …kick..kick..THIS..EID..25..JU..KICK…

  106. Salman’s Major Super Hit/Blockbuster are the Remake of South Indian Movies Wanted(Telugu),Ready (Telugu),Bodyguard (Malayalam), Jai Ho (Telugu) ,Kick (Telugu).

  107. Are dosto ek baat kahni thi wanted k baad hi to Salmaan chamka aur b.c. Wo bhi south ki remake aur phir remake kq silsila shuru hua ready bodygaurd jai ho aur ab ye bekaar kick
    Salmaan shirf south ki filmo ka remake krta h bus

  112. If you are counting Babul here then you must count kuch kuch hota hai as a super hit as well. He was part of that film and got award as well….

  118. Line se flop hai aur kab ja ke wanted se chalu hui sadi gali story wali film na acting to naam ko nai

    Isaase acchi acting to RAJPAL YADAV KAR LETA HAI

  123. are salman bhai ki burai karne wale zara gaor karo box office king salman bhai hi rahenge Q pata hai 1994 main hum aapke hai kon movie ne 135cr collection kiye the aur ab next movie bhai ki 500cr leke hi jaegi bolo sab ameen,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,bhai dil main ate hai bewakof logo ke samjh main nhi kya bhai right na

  124. Salman bhai ke khilaaf kuch bhi bolne se pehle is baat par gor karo ki salman bhai ki film me kabhi gande seens dekhe hai nahi g Salman bhai film saaf suthri hoti pure parvar ke saath dekh sakte ho or kisi bhi hero ki nahi dekh sakte apne parivar ke saath ok guys

  127. SALMAN haters – acting k baare m utni knowledge hai to kyu nhi karte acting. bn jaoo superstars.

    pahle apni sakal aaine m dekh fir comnt karr

    lolzzzzzzzzzzzz…………

  128. Salman’s flops is more than what is mentioned here… Salman has around 39 flops ( or 49 flops if consider cameo appearance)

    And his number of films now reach to 71 films or ( 89 films if consider his cameo appearance)

  131. love u salman khan, mujhe aapse ek baar milna hai…. my husband promise me ki aap se milne le jaige karke please milna mujhe mere life…

  134. salman bhai ke baare me jitni tareef ki jaaye kam hai …..salman bhai the man with a golden heart the real human being …..sabse badi baat hai salman bhai ki movie me koi ganda scene nahi hota unki movie poori family ke saath dekh sakte hain …aur ye srk amir to kab ke phisal gaye par salman bhai ne ek baar jo cometment kar di to phir wo apne aap ki bhi nahi sunte….love u bhai …aur haters ,salman bhai ke baare me zyada mat sochna wo dil me aate hai samajh me nahi ,,,,kuch samjhe ..,lolz :p

  142. salman bhai ke baare me jitni tareef ki jaaye kam hai …..salman bhai the man with a golden heart the real human being …..sabse badi baat hai salman bhai ki movie me koi ganda scene nahi hota unki movie poori family ke saath dekh sakte hain …aur ye srk amir to kab ke phisal gaye par salman bhai ne ek baar jo cometment kar di to phir wo apne aap ki bhi nahi sunte….love u bhai …aur haters ,salman bhai ke baare me zyada mat sochna wo dil me aate hai samajh me nahi ,,,,kuch samjhe ..,lolz :a.k. poswal

  144. When people comment or criticize Salmans acting style they show their dumb side because he is not considered an actor by Indian audience. The audience considers him as their Hero as their He-Man. So a hero doesn’t need to act because a hero has got right to show his heroism in whichever way he likes. So critics stop your bullshit.

  150. Salman khan is the most overRated actor in bollywood.His acting is terrible.He has a wooden Face &wooden Expressions. His movies are all Hype with Zero Quality.

  154. Bollywood mein swagat kara Maine Pyar Kiya se jo ATBB rahi, ladkiyo ka saajan bana Saajan se jo bhi Blockbuster rahi, Bollywood ne bhai pe garv kiya Garv se, har Director aur Producer ke liye Wanted bana Wanted se, Bollywood ka dabangg bana Dabangg se, apni dabangayi ko jari rakha Dabangg 2 se, Bollywood ka tiger Bana Ek Tha Tiger se, Bollywood ne iski jai ki Jai Ho se, aur ab sare box-office records ko kick mari Kick se. Love u SALMAN THE REAL KING!………..

  163. according to wikkipedia kick was blockbuster.love was a average. judwa was hit.lucky was hit . jab pyaar kissi se hota hai was hit . plz check and change your verdict.

