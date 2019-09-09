Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 53.94% (19 + 13 + 5 + 4)/76 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|Biwi Ho To Aisi
|Maine Pyar Kiya
|Baaghi
|Sanam Bewafa
|Patthar Ke Phool
|Kurbaan
|Saajan
|Love
|Suryavanshi
|Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
|Jaagruti
|Dil Tera Aashiq
|Hum Aapke Hai Kaun
|Andaz Apna Apna
|Hum Aapke Hai Kaun
|Chaand Kaa Tukdaa
|Karan Arjun
|Veergati
|Karan Arjun
|Jeet
|Yeh Majhdhaar
|Khamoshi
|Judwaa
|Auzaar
|Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya
|Bandhan
|Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
|Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
|Biwi No.1
|Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
|Jaanam Samjha Karo
|Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
|Hum Saath Saath Hain
|Hello Brother
|Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
|Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega
|Chal Mere Bhai
|Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
|Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
|Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
|Tumko Na Bhool Payenge
|Yeh Hai Jalwa
|Baghban
|Tere Naam
|Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
|Garv
|Phir Milenge
|Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa
|No Entry
|Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?
|Lucky- No Time For Love
|Kyon Ki
|Shaadi karke Phas Gaya Yaar
|Jaan-E-Mann
|Saawan...The Love Season
|Partner
|Salaam-E-Ishq
|Marigold
|God Tussi Great Ho
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Heroes
|Yuvvraaj
|Wanted
|Main Aur Mrs Khanna
|London Dreams
|Dabangg
|Veer
|Dabangg
|Ready
|Ready
|Bodyguard
|Bodyguard
|Ek Tha Tiger
|Ek Tha Tiger
|Dabangg 2
|Dabangg 2
|Kick
|Jai Ho
|Kick
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Sultan
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Tubelight
|Sultan
|Race 3
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Bharat
|Race 3
|Bharat
