NCB To Probe Karan Johar’s Viral Party Video After Manjinder Sirsa Files Complaint

A few months back, a house-party video from Karan Johar‘s residence went viral on the internet. The video was originally shared by the filmmaker, which later sent netizens to a tizzy. Several claimed it to be a drug party. However, the buzz later died down. Now it seems the video has become a nightmare for the filmmaker.

The 2019 party video which went viral has once again landed the filmmaker and those present at the party in troubled waters. Narcotics Control Bureau, which is currently investigating drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, is now also taking cognizance of the viral video.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has approached NCB DG Rakesh Asthana and filed a complaint asking the agency to look into the Karan Johar‘s party video that surfaced last year. In his complaint, the leader has alleged that drugs were involved at the party last year.

Following Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s complaint, NCB has sent the video to a forensic lab to check about the authenticity of the video. However, no criminal case has been filed yet. The agency will move forward with the case after the forensic report is received, as reported by Times Now.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader had also tweeted images of his formal complaint, saying, “I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF headquarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!”

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

In the complaint, the leader alleged that Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other stars over their old party video.

Ever since names of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case a lot of conspiracy theory came up. Amongst these theories, the drugs conspiracy has become the talking point in Bollywood.

Must Read: Arshad Warsi Shares An Emotional Video Of A Farmer; Mika Singh Replies, “Arnab Goswami Is More Keen To Look For Salman Khan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube