Laxmmi Bomb: Source Believe The Akshay Kumar Starrer Locked November 9 Releases For THIS Reason

Just a couple of days ago, Akshay Kumar treated his fans by releasing the motion poster of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The film will release on November 9. Diwali (this year) falls on November 14 so the big question is – why isn’t it releasing on the Friday before the auspicious day, November 13?

Reportedly, the reason for choosing November 9 is Akshay’s love for the number (9). The actor believes the number is lucky for him. Read on to know more.

As per BollywoodHungama, a source close to the film said, “As we all know, 9 is the lucky number of Akshay Kumar. Earlier, the release date of the film was September 9 which was significant also because it was Akshay Kumar’s birthday. In the past, he has tried his best to bring his films and even its trailers on the 9th or on dates that add up to 9.”

The source that the release date will help it not clash with Coolie No 1. It continued, “Also, Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, would be out on November 13 on Amazon Prime. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who is also producing Bellbottom, for which Akshay is currently shooting, in Glasgow. Both had a discussion and felt it would be wise to have a gap between both the films. Keeping these two factors in mind, the date November 9 was locked for Laxmmi Bomb.”

The source added that the trailer might release on October 9, giving the team exactly one month for promoting the film.

The portal also reported a trade official saying, “It’s a wise move to bring Laxmmi Bomb a few days before Coolie No 1. Both the films will then get a chance to shine and get traction on social media. It’s alright for small films like Shakuntala Devi, Lootcase and Raat Akeli Hai to release digitally on the same day but doesn’t make sense if two biggies clash on online platforms. Also, Laxmmi Bomb is still a Diwali release as it’s releasing in the Diwali week.”

Meanwhile, The film, even before it releases, is setting records. The film’s motion poster becomes garnered over 21 Million views (an accumulation of all platforms) in less than 24 hours. The actor’s unique look is being loved by one and all.

What do you think of the release date? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Suggests Anurag Kashyap To Drink ‘Hot Haldi Milk’; Says She’s Not ‘Ladaku’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube