Disha Salian Had Injuries Before Her Fall? Forensic Expert Claims: “Either She Was Assaulted Or Tortured”

Just how the Sushant Singh Rajput case is turning out to be more and more mysterious. Similarly, the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian is also filled with deep dark secrets. Not much focus was put in this case, but now everyone feels that there is a deep connection between the two deaths. While on one side Mumbai Police has claimed that Disha jumped to her death. On the other side, theories about the possibility of her being pushed are doing the rounds too.

Recently, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane disclosed certain explosive details about what allegedly happened on June 8, the day when Disha died. After this interview, a forensic expert has claimed that there were two sets of injuries on the ex-managers body. Continue reading to know more in this case.

According to reports in Republic World, the first injury on Disha Salian’s body was before the fall and another upon her fall. This is a clear indication of her alleged homicide. Forensic expert Prof Dr Dinesh Rao has agreed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needed to hold cross-questioning with all the suspicious names like Rhea Chakraborty, Sandip Ssingh, among others in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Dr Rao then added information about the Disha case, “One important information I would like to add, based on the pattern of injuries on Disha’s body, is that definitely there are two sets of injuries that I noticed. One set of injury is due to fall from a height, and another set of injuries were before the fall, which needs to be investigated. And this definitely leads to a possible homicide.”

The well-known expert continued, “Either she was assaulted or tortured, or that was the reason she might have tried to escape the assault, can definitely be added up. Maybe resistance injury, that cannot be ruled out.”This certainly is a major clue in the Disha Salian case.

Previously, BJP leader Nitesh Rane had also raised several questions. He had questioned Mumbai Police changing the investigating officer in the Disha case, the fact that her CDR showed no calls for about five hours before her death and that she had called 100 before the death. He had also claimed she had called Sushant, who called Rhea, and then someone was sent to Disha’s house after that, before her death.

The leader has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah on protection for Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai. The latter is incommunicado at the moment while questioning his role in late arrival to the spot, and funeral ‘arrangements’, and allegedly leaving for Mangaluru.

What are your thoughts on the Disha Salian death case now?

