Businessman Raj Kundra has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming innocence in the p*rnography racket case and alleging that senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch had framed him. He has requested the CBI to investigate the case.

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, claimed that the entire case was built on the personal vendetta of one businessman who connived with certain police officers to get him arrested. He has been accused of being the kingpin of the racket.

Now, mid-day has learnt that Kundra has named officers in his complaint letter to the CBI, and addressed it to the prime minister’s office as well.

Raj Kundra, who was accused of making p*rnographic films and airing them on the Hotshot app, has maintained that the app belonged to his brother-in-law and did not contain p*rn. In the letter, he also denied any involvement with the accused in the case, and added that only he is being targeted in the case.

The businessman said that certain officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch did everything to frame him in the case even though his name was not there in the 4,000-page original charge sheet. Every witness in the case was pressured to testify against him, he alleged. Sources added Kundra has told the CBI that he can share details of many such witnesses who will testify to the same.

According to the complaint letter, the accused police officers had invested their black money with the businessman allegedly behind framing Raj Kundra. An excerpt from Kundra’s letter read, “I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers.”

