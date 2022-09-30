Every marriage has problems and Bollywood marriages are no different. In fact, they are more under the scanner. While fans are wondering if all’s well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s married live (as the actress was seen without her wedding ring at the airport), we tell you of when Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his divorce from wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on 20 April 2007 in a grand manner according to traditional Hindu rituals of the Bunt community. After 4 years of marriage, the couple had their first and (till now) only child Aaradhya in November 2011. Despite all seeming fine between the power couple, in 2014 rumours were churning that the water was choppy and the two were looking at separating from each other. Read on to know how Abhishek reacted to the news.

Being his sarcastic self, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and address the rumours surrounding his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce in 2014. The Yuva actor wrote, “Ok…. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting re-married too? Thanks. #muppets”

Not just via social media, Abhishek Bachchan also opened up about such (personal) news about himself and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an interview. While talking to Filmfare around the same time, the Guru actor told the publication, “I am not going to allow a third party to dictate to Aishwarya and me, how we should lead our lives. She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me.”

He continued, “If you are going to misinterpret something for your own convenience, then go ahead. I am a public figure, after all. And I cannot make the media happy all the time. My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says.”

Despite these rumours – and the actor having to tackle them time and time again, all’s well between Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

