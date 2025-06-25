Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh led Sitaare Zameen Par is growing from strength to strength with each passing day. On Tuesday, the sports comedy-drama surpassed Bhool Chuk Maaf at the worldwide box office. Within 24 hours, it has crushed the lifetime earnings of Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

Sitaare Zameen Par Domestic Collections

RS Prasanna’s directorial is shining bright despite the mixed reviews. In only 5 days, it has accumulated 74.40 crores in India. The makers have ditched the idea of discounted tickets, and the huge risk is paying off with massive moolah in the kitty.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the overseas box office, Sitaare Zameen Par added an estimated 3 crore* gross more to the kitty on day 5. The international total now stands at 33 crore gross. By the end of the second weekend, the Aamir Khan starrer is expected to clock a half-century.

Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide earnings have surged to 120.79 crore gross. And there are reasons to celebrate as Sitaare Zameen Par has axed the lifetime collections of Sunny Deol’s Jaat (120.60 crores) at the worldwide box office. It is now the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally.

Take a look at the top Bollywood grossers of 2025 worldwide below:

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 281.24 crores* Raid 2 – 242.44 crores* Sikandar – 211.34 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 120.79 crores Jaat – 120.60 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 91.39 crores The Diplomat – 53.56 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Summary (5 Days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net collection: 74.40 crores

India gross collection: 87.79 crores

Budget Recovery: 83%

Overseas gross – 33 crores *

* Worldwide gross – 120.79 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

