The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy becoming more frustrated with Hope and her line amidst the uncertainty at Forrester Creations. On the other hand, Donna was worried that Katie was destroying the family with her business picks after discovering her plan to rope in Hope.

From new offers and confusion to frustration and plotting, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this new week on The Bold and the Beautiful whenever they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 11, 2026

The first episode of the week features Donna urging Katie to put family before business. But will this cause a rift between the two sisters? Liam is concerned that Hope is second-guessing her future. Will he comfort her? Brooke makes Ridge an offer he can’t refuse. What exactly will this be?

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

When Ridge catches Steffy off guard, is this in regard to her position as the CEO of Forrester Creations? Is he trying to replace his own daughter with Brooke? On the other hand, Hope sees a different side of Brooke. Is this because of the latter’s plan to take over a power position at Forrester?

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Steffy’s reaction leaves Ridge with more doubts than answers. Is this going to cause a rift between the father and daughter? What will the final decision be? Meanwhile, Brooke and Hope create a path forward. Is this about their future at Forrester or about Hope leaving and pursuing something better?

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Up next, Dylan is given a new job opportunity at Forrester Creations. What will it be, and how will she react to it? Is she ready to take up this massive new responsibility? Elsewhere, Brooke’s power play concerns Bill and Katie. How will they respond to her behavior, and what does it mean for Logan?

Friday, May 15, 2026

The final episode of the week features Zende growing frustrated with his role as designer. Is this going to cause more instability at Forrester? Brooke is hopeful Ridge will make the right decision. What will he do eventually?

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