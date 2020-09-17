“Disha Salian’s Partner Rohan Rai Is Scared Of Powerful People, Needs Security”: Nitish Rane

In a sensational twist to the mysterious suicide of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MLA from Maharsahtra Nitish Rane has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. He has requested him to immediately provide security to Disha’s live-in partner Rohan Rai, a budding Bollywood actor.

In his letter, Nitish has revealed that Rohan Rai has inside information about the mysterious death of Disha as he was present in the house when Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former manager allegedly fell from the Mumbai high-rise.

Talking to IANS, Nitish Rane confirmed that he has urged the Union Home Minister to provide security to Rohan as he holds crucial information relating to the mysterious death of his live-in partner.

Nitish Rane said, “Rohan is very scared of some powerful people. I spoke to him and discovered that due to some pressure, he is not able to disclose information about the mysterious circumstances which led to Disha’s death. Rohan needs assurance and security so that he can shed light on the mystery which is also linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.”

The letter said that after the alleged suicide of Disha Salian, Rohan Rai had fled Mumbai or may have have been pressurised to leave Mumbai to avoid any scrutiny.

“I assume he is scared to return to Mumbai where the case is being investigated. This may be due to some pressure from influential people,” Rane adds in his letter.