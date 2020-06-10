Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Committed Suicide Owing To A Troubled Relationship With Actor-Fiancé Rohan Rai?

When the news of 24-year-old celebrity manager, Disha Salian’s suicide broke out, it sent shock waves across the fraternity. Disha was the former manager of well-known celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and comedian Bharti Singh.

While there is no definite report on if, it was a suicide or an accidental death, the police is awaiting the autopsy report of Disha Salian. However, now there are certain reports that claim, Disha ended her life after she found out that her fiancé and BF, Rohan Rai was cheating on her. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with Rai for the last six years.

The report carried out by Peeping Moon states that Disha Salian was engaged to actor Rohan Rai after being in a relationship. However, she found out that Rai was cheating on her with 2 TV actresses and which is why he was delaying the marriage plans.

Disha Salian had moved in with Rai after the lockdown restrictions were eased. The report states that she had an intimate party at their house with 7-8 close friends who were all tv actors. Senior inspector Jagdeo Kalapad has been quoted saying, “Lots of liquor bottles and other substantial toxin materials were found in the room. We can’t confirm if it was a suicide or an accidental death. We are waiting for the autopsy report.”

The report also states that the guests at the party did hear Disha Salian and Rohan Rai get into a verbal spat post which Disha went to her room and locked it. The guests have reportedly claimed that the next thing they knew was that there was a loud thud and Disha was found lying in the building’s compound in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Rohan Rai’s statements are varying and he will soon be questioned yet again by the police. Disha Salian’s parents have requested the police to carry out a thorough investigation and find out the real reason for their daughter’s death. her parents also said that though they were not happy with Disha and Rohan’s relationship and they agreed to it for their daughter’s sake.

Our heartfelt condolences to Disha Salian’s family and we hope they find the strength to sail through these tough days.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!