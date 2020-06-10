Sidharth Malhotra Describes His Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani Using THIS One Word

Many of our beloved Bollywood actors following lockdown and halt in the shoot are left with not many options, but to stay at home. While there are some busy helping their spouses with daily chores or learning new skills. At the same time, there are few others including the rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani making use of the current time interacting with their dear fans online.

It was in April during a live interaction on Instagram with fans when Sidharth Malhotra came out from nowhere to drop a compliment for Kiara Advani which left the Kabir Singh actress all blushing. The Ek Villain actor’s compliment for Kiara read, “Looking Good”. It didn’t end there, the Student Of The Year actor also further suggested the actress catch up with his last release, Marjaavaan.

It was yesterday evening when Sidharth Malhotra conducted a quick ‘Ask Me Anything’ session following which the actor was bombarded with questions related to films, his pet dog oscar, work outs, weather, and also his co-star Kiara Advani. The one question which had everyone’s attention was, ‘Oneword for Kiara Advani’. Sidharth replied, “Shershaah”.

For those unversed, Shershaah is their upcoming film based on war. The film helmed by filmmaker Vishnuvardhan has Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani teaming up for the very first time.

Ever since the film went on floors there have been strong speculations about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dating each other. Though they look good together and do share great chemistry, neither of them has so far opened about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani acquired newfound stardom after the roaring success of Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor.

