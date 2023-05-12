Every one knows Sameer Wankhede. The IRS officer arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan from a Cordelia cruise citing possession and consumption of drugs. The star kid spent almost a month against the charges and was later bailed. Later, Wankhede was accused of a loose investigation and peddled facts in the case.

In the latest update, CBI has registered a case against five people, including the Narcotics Control Bureau Officer Wankhede for practicing corruption. It has been reported that the officer sought a bribe of 25 crores in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to ANI, “CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and three others in connection with a corruption case related to the Aryan Khan cruise case. The agency raided 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). More details awaited.”

Further, a tweet by the Times Of India states, “CBI has registered a corruption case against IRS officer #SameerWankhede along with others and is searching their premises in #Mumbai. Wankhede was earlier NCB (Mumbai zone) chief. He had stirred a controversy over the arrest of actor #ShahRukhKhan’s son #AryanKhhan.”

TOI further tweeted, “The CBI accused Sameer Wankhede and 4 others of demanding Rs 25 crore from #ShahRukhKhan for helping #AryanKhan in the alleged drug case and they had collected Rs 25 lakh. Along with Wankhede, two more former NCB officials, and two private persons are accused in the case.”

CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) registers a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and three others in connection with a corruption case related to the Aryan Khan cruise case. The agency raided 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and… pic.twitter.com/Dw3CDru57q — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

CBI has registered a corruption case against IRS officer #SameerWankhede along with others and is searching their premises in #Mumbai. Wankhede was earlier NCB (Mumbai zone) chief. He had stirred a controversy over the arrest of actor #ShahRukhKhan’s son #AryanKhhan. — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) May 12, 2023

For the unversed, Sameer Wankhede shot to fame overnight and was praised by a group of people who hailed him for arresting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan charging him with possession and consumption of drugs charges. Later the case was transferred to another officer who did not charge sheet Aryan citing no evidence against him.

For more updates on the case, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Chooses ‘Oral S*x’ Over Cheese For The Rest Of Her Life, Talks About The Idea Of Having S*x On First Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News