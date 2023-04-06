Shah Rukh Khan is not just one of the most prominent actors here in India but also globally. The superstar is among the highest-paid actors worldwide and enjoys a massive fan following among his fans. Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today at the IPL, SRK was spotted leaving from the Mumbai airport along with daughter Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor. SRK made a ‘Pathaan’ level swag entry in his Rolls Royce Cullinan worth Rs 10 crore, and fans are going gaga over it in the comments section on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

For the unversed, SRK happens to own the IPL team KKR along with his Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani co-star Juhi Chawla. They’re not just good and old friends but also share a business together through their IPL team.

Now talking about his latest appearance, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his daughter Suhana Khan and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. The Pathaan actor appeared at the airport in his newly bought Rolls Royce Cullinan in white colour and well, this KING is really living life king-size. The car is reportedly priced at a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is playing against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today, and it will be one hell of a match today.

Instant Bollywood shared the video on their official Instagram page; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to SRK’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Aaj toh KKR ko jeetna hi hoga 😤”

Another user commented, “King of Bollywood & Cricket will be seen on the same platform today 🔥❤️”

A third commented, “Both are limitless , my King Khan and his Rolls Royce Cullinan 😍❤️”

A fourth user commented, “Man brought a rolls Royce cullinan 🔥”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan appearing at the airport in Rolls Royce Cullinan worth Rs 10 crore? Tell us in the space below.

