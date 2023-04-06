Bollywood has been struggling at the box office for quite some, despite films successes like Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Drishyam 2 and Pathaan. The number of unsuccessful films has been huge compared to the number of successful ones in the past couple of years, especially after the pandemic. Some of the actors addressed the issue and now, Salman Khan has shared his thoughts on the entire fiasco at a recent press conference. Keep reading to know what the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has to say about this!

Salman is currently gearing up for his upcoming Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde. The film is said to be a family drama with full-on action. His last film Radhe (as a lead) failed to impress the audience but his extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan came with renewed hopes among fans. It is a matter of a few days to see how his film fairs at the box office.

Salman Khan recently attended a press conference of the Filmfare Awards where he shared his thoughts on why Bollywood films are failing at the box office. He said, “I have been saying this for a long that our Hindi films are not working. Galat picture banaoge to kaise chalegi? Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted; they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. They start from the east of the railway stations.”

Being at his hilarious best, Salman Khan further continued, “I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chahiye. People shouldn’t question what kind of a film have I made. It (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it.”

On the work front, Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatres on the 21st of April.

