The Filmfare Awards is back to facilitate the best artists, actors, and technicians. The grand event is all set to take place on April 27, 2023. Just like every year, the event is expected to fill with endless entertaining moments. Recently, the press conference for the much-awaited event took place in Mumbai, and Salman Khan was the guest of honour for the evening. And it is no more a secret that Bhaijaan’s media interactions are always fun to watch. Scroll below to read the details!

Salman is known for his savage and sarcastic attitude, and whenever actors interact with the media, we get some viral moments. Recently, while interacting with the media, Bhaijaan was at his best. The actor answered the questions in the most candid way ever. On being asked if he is everyone’s bhaijaan, the actor gave a hilarious response and left everyone in splits.

A video from the Filmfare Awards press conference is doing rounds on the internet. In the viral clip, Salman Khan can be seen answering a question from a female reporter in the hilarious way ever. The reporter asked, “Salman sir, aap pure India ke bhaijaan ho, aapko jo dhamkiyaan milti hai?” Cutting her in between, the actor said, “Pure India ke bhaijaan nahi hai. Kisi ke jaan bhi hai, bahut saaro ki jaan bhi hai. Arey bhaijaan unke liye hai jo bhai hai aur unke ke liye hai, jinko hum behen banana chahate hai.” The video garnered a lot of eyeballs, and fans were quick to react. Notably, the reporter was asking about the threats the actor received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

One of the users wrote, “This was epic.”

Another user commented, “Bhai savage mode on.”

“Gazab hai apna bhai.”

That’s called confidence.”

Many users even bombarded the comment section with fire emojis and called the actor savage.

Check out the video below:

Best moment from the conference. Reporter – Aapko dhamki mil rahi hai uspe kya kehna hai.#SalmanKhan savage reply 🤣🔥#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanpic.twitter.com/nqLox9Mjbo — Legend BALLU⚡ (@LegendSKFan) April 5, 2023

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will also star Shehnaaz Gill in a pivotal role. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023.

