Salman Khan needs no introduction. The actor, whose fans fondly call him Bhaijaan, is among the Bollywood A-listers and has been ruling the silver screen for over three decades. While Bhaijaan never shies away from speaking his heart out, he recently exposed award shows during a recent press conference.

Salman began his career in Bollywood with the 1988 film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in a supporting role. He established himself as a lead actor a year later with his hit film Maine Pyar Kiya. Since then, Bhaijaan has entertained millions of fans with his movies and is among the most-paid Bollywood actors.

Salman Khan is known for speaking his heart out no matter what and has often opened up about his views on his fellow actors. But, this time, it is not one of his colleagues but Indian award shows he exposed during his recent interaction with the media.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star recently attended Filmfare Awards’ press conference where he talked about how Indian film awards have lost their “genuineness” and slammed them. A video of Salman is currently surfacing on Twitter in wHich he could be heard saying, “Ye nahi hai to isko dedo, usne perform kiya to usko dedo. Jo ek originality hai, ek genuineness hai ek award ka hua karta tha, wo… wo kho gaya. Jitesh ke kareeb koi hai to usko dhadadhad award mile jaa rahe hai. Yeh sab bohot…” When one of the panellists tried to intervene, the actor did not agree with him and rather said, “Haan… hua hai.” Watch the video, shared by @HudHuddDabangg here.

Jitesh ke kareeb jo hai uske woh de deta hai award 🔥#SalmanKhan been exposing Filmfare 😂 those who don’t know him Jitesh Pillai is the main man of Filmfare pic.twitter.com/HUmP1tjFGT — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) April 5, 2023

As the video is going viral on the internet, netizens could not stop themselves from reacting. A Twitter user said, “Bhai award show ke presser pe award shows ki hi bajaa di pure time,” while another wrote, “non stop roast.”

A third user joked, “Jitesh bol raha last 7 saal me nahi hai.”

“Only Chad Salman Khan can do this Salman Khan things,” wrote a fourth one.

