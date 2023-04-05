Actress Mrunal Thakur may have earned praise for her 2022 flick Sita Ramam where she portrayed the role of Sita Mahalakshmi set in 1964. The Internet it appears seemed to have loved the character so much that when Mrunal posted a few pictures of her in a bikini, they felt betrayed.

Mrunal Thakur recently went on a beach vacation and decided to post a series of a photo dump. The 30-year-old actress quickly got attacked by a section of the Internet as they felt it was not their Sita while comparing the actress to her character in Sita Ramam.

In the newly-shared pictures, Mrunal Thakur can be seen enjoying her time on the beach while playing with the water. The actress shared a few candid images of hers looking all things beautiful in the blue bikini sans make-up. Apart from her bikini-clad Internet-breaking images, Mrunal also shared a few pics of the food she relished and the places she visited. The actress simply captioned the post as, “Photo dump” along with emoticons of waves. Social media users did not waste any time rushing to her Instagram and sharing their opinion. While a few drooled over her latest images others trolled her for bikini pics.

Take A Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

One of the users stated, “RIP seetha mahalakshmi” whereas, another stated, “The one and only heroin I don’t want to see in bikini is Mrunal ….but finally u breaked it…” The next one posted, “R.I.P my Sita” and another asked, “What happened to you mam??”

An individual asserted, “Ye meri Sita mahalaxmi nhi h.” Another commented, “Seetha character doesn’t exist.” One fan shared, “Apse yaha ummeed nahi thi” as another said, “Seetha in multiverse. Our Sita safe on earth.” One user concluded, “Did not expect this from you Sita Mahalaxmi.”

Mrunal Thakur won hearts with the portrayal of Sita Mahalakshmi in her Telugu film Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She will next be seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khattar, and Gumnaam with Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja Meri Jaan, Lust Stories 2 and Nani 30 are other projects in Mrunal’s kitty.

