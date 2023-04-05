Jackie Shroff is a legend, and there’s legit no one like him in the entire Bollywood. His personality, vibe and attitude are super cool, and even the GenZ kids do not hold any sass in front of him. The reason is pretty simple – he’s way too authentic. His fans adore him and like to watch him on-screen. While he has not appeared in a movie lately, his recent video at the airport is getting too much love on the internet. Scroll on to learn more.

Jaggu Da is often called the “Cool Daddy” by his fans. The actor debuted in the Hindi film industry in the ’80s and remains as relevant and respected as he was more than four decades ago. The way he communicates and promotes the ideologies he believes in is way too cute, and people from every generation are in awe of him.

Recently, Jackie Shroff was spotted at the airport, leaving for somewhere with his team. He wore a casual white shirt, navy trousers and a grey Nehru cap. The every-stylish icon completed the look with black shades and kolhapuri footwear. Popular celebrity photographer shares the Hero actor’s video on his Instagram page.

Take A Look:

How adorable does Jackie Shroff look?! He paid respect to the guarding officers while walking towards the airport gate. He said Jai Hind and paused for a few seconds before reaching to one of the officers and getting pictures clicked with him. He asked the paparazzi in his special style, “Kya ho raha bhidu, kya kar rahe tumlog subeh subeh?”

The netizens are loving his casual and cool attitude. Here’s what they commented –

One wrote, “He is so humble 👏”

Another said, “Thats how u should be unlike selmon being angry about these things🙌”

The next one commented, “The way he respected the security officers. Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor need to learn some basic manners.”

While one said, “Yeah banda bhi great hai 😂😂,” another wrote, “Bhidu aur शमशेर सिंह एक साथ kya baat he bhidu log 🤘”

