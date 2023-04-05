Singer and composer AR Rahman is one of the prolific artistes at home and abroad- thanks to his legendary compositions in various film industries. The iconic musician has brought laurels home with the coveted Oscar and Grammy awards and his unending contribution to Indian cinema. However, just like any other artist, Rahman too struggled in the beginning and was not known to many in the early ‘90s.

Singer Alka Yagnik once recalled how she did not know AR Rahman when she was approached to sing for the 1992 movie Roja. The songstress earlier shared how she had no idea who he was and regretted her decision. Read on to know more.

According to Indian Express, Alka Yagnik once shared how she got a call from AR Rahman’s office- who at the time was a newcomer and was trying to cement his position in Bollywood. She also added later that it was probably the biggest mistake of her career for declining the offer to sing in Roja. In the interview, Yagnik revealed she dialed her fellow singer Kumar SaSnu at the time since she was told they will be singing the entire album in the movie. The singer recalled, “I called up Mr Kumar Sanu. I asked him, ‘Did you get a call from some AR Rahman?’ He said, ‘Yes, yes, I did get a call, and they want me to come also, and do all the male songs.’ So, I said, ‘Are you going?’ He said, ‘Nahi, kaun jayega, main toh nahi jaunga, kaun AR Rahman?’” She continued, “I said, ‘Even I haven’t heard of AR Rahman, pata nahi kaun hai. It might just turn out to be something not very great’.”

Alka Yagnik further added, “None of us went, I refused and said ‘Sorry, I can’t make it.’ He also didn’t go.” The crooner later regretted when she heard the compositions of AR Rahman in Roja. She added, “When I heard the song of Roja, I could have banged my head on the wall because it was such a big loss.”

The Agar Tum Saath Ho hitmaker concluded, “That’s the first time I heard his compositions on radio. They were beautiful songs, and that’s something I regret to this day, having missed out on those songs. Then, when I went to sing for him, the first thing he said when he saw me was, ‘You didn’t sing my Roja songs,’ and I felt so bad. He just said that one line and smiled, and that was it.”

Alka Yagnik later went on to sing tracks namely Taal Se Taal and Ramta Jogi for Rahman for the Anil Kapoor starrer Taal.

