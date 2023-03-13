When Anil Kapoor Proved He’s Real Life ‘Majnu Bhai’ After He Hilariously Trolled Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra While Giving A Savage Reply On How He Wooed His Wife, Sunita

Anil Kapoor is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood who has given several memorable performances in films like Laadla, Mr India, Judaai, Parinda, Ram Lakhna and Naayak to name a few. Many Bollywood fans love him for his brilliant performances and also know his signature sense of humour.

The actor always amazes with his quick wit wherever he goes. Back in 2020, Farah Khan’s show Backbenchers hosted the veteran actor and Shilpa Shetty, Needless to say, the show was a delight for the audience with several light-hearted moments.

In the viral video clip, Farah asks, Shilpa Shetty Kundra how Raj wooed her. She asked, “Shilpa, waise Raj ne kya kare, seeti bajayi thi, pankh failaye the, kya kare the unhone?” to which Anil Kapoor interjects and says, “Paise phalaiye the.” Kapoor’s response left everyone in splits.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress added, “Paison ke alawa baahein bhi phaliayi thi.” Ram Lakhan actor then follows it up with, “Baahon mein paise the na” and they break into another round of laughter.

Just then Farah Khan asked the veteran actor how he wooed her. She asked, “aapke paas toh paise bhi nhi thee toh Sunita kaise pat gayi?” to which Anil Kapoor had the sassy response to it. The actor said, “Sunita ke pass paise the”.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s life has been through difficult times when the latter was arrested in the p*rn apps case in 2021. While the businessman returned home in September of the same year, Shilpa resumed her professional activities. She was last seen in Nikamma which was released last year on Netflix.

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in two released last year. He starred in Thar and JugJugg Jeeyo.

