Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla and others starrer Sacred Games enjoys a huge fan following. After the tremendous success of its first part, the thriller series’ sequel was dropped online. While fans were waiting with bated breath for the third part to arrive, director Anurag Kashyap made a shocking announcement about the OTT platform Netflix cancelling the third instalment.

In February, the director had split the beans on the platform cancelling the show and leaving its fans upset and heartbroken. The filmmaker had even revealed that Netlfix decided to shut down the franchise for the reasons best known to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Anurag Kashyap, the latest actor to react to the same is Sacred Games’ leading lady Surveen Chawla. The actress, who’s currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix show Rana Naidu opposite Rana Daggubati, was recently asked about the cancellation of Sacred Games part 3. Scroll down to know what she has to say.

Speaking to News18, Surveen Chawla said, “The story is not complete, there was so much that went into every person’s past, every character’s past. There were kind of things that were untouched upon which we knew but as an audience (you didn’t get to see.) Of course, it is heartbreaking when I heard that season 3 is not happening, I think that was the beginning of OTT really shining. (It was a) game-changer as an Indian show and for OTT in our country,

Speaking earlier, Anurag Kashyap told Mashable India, “Vikram Motwane was driving Sacred Games. Ten days before I was supposed to go shoot Mukkabaaz, he asked me to come on board. I told him I was always interested, but they had a problem with me. Some local people had told them that I didn’t have a female audience. It was my zone, and they eventually came around… A season three was supposed to come out, but they shut it down, Netflix would know why.”

For more such interesting updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Fame Reem Shaikh Gets Brutally Trolled By Netizens Over Her ‘Feminism’ Remarks On Women’s Day, One Says “This Is What Happens When You Don’t Go To School”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News