Reem Sameer Shaikh is quite a popular face in the television industry. The actress who started as a child artiste with the serial Ashoka went ahead and made her fortune on the small screens with her performance and bubbly nature. However, Reem quite often gets trolled for her comments and remarks. Recently, she spoke about feminism on Women’s day, and her statement didn’t sit right with the netizens. She got brutally trolled for it. Scroll below to know more.

Reem is currently working on the television show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, along with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. However, ever since the serial started to air, it has been receiving quite a lot of backlash from the audience as they couldn’t digest the concept of the serial, which has been allegedly stolen from The Vampire Diaries.

Now coming back to Reem Shaikh’s comment, which garnered so many trolls. In an interview with India Forums, Reem spoke about feminism on the occasion of Women’s day and shared, “Just because 10,000 people are saying feminism, feminism, udhar jaane ki zaroorat nahi. Choose your own path, fight for your respect and equality and be a good human being. I’m being very blunt I don’t know bohot aurtein mujhe back clash bhi karenge but aurtein kabhi kabhi apne aurat hone ki cheez ka fayda utha bhi leti hai aur aise cases bohot aye bhi hai samne. So, let’s just stop with the whole feminism thing and stand for equality and yeah, happy Women’s day!”

Check out the Twitter thread here:

this is what happens when you don't go to school when you should have 😭 pic.twitter.com/V6LTWupqnG — prags. (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) March 8, 2023

As soon as the video clip was shared by one of the Twitteratti on Twitter, netizens couldn’t believe what Reem Shaikh was saying, and they started to troll the TV actress left and right. In the comment section of the video clip, one of them wrote, “But ma’am feminism means “EQUALITY” or I have been studying it wrong?”

Another one commented, “Bhai isko koi feminism ka meaning bata do pls….I can’t with this sasta influencers God!!!”

Another one penned, “Let’s just stop this Acting thing, go to School first and complete your study.”

One of the comments can be read as, “she needs to go back to school kyunki “backclash” kya hota hai?”

Well, what are your thoughts about Reem Shaikh‘s opinion on feminism? Let us know in the comments.

