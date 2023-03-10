After the massive response to the first season of Shark Tank, the second season created a lot of hype and received a warm response from the audience. The sharks of the show also enjoy a massive fanbase, and one of them is the CEO of SUGAR cosmetics Vineeta Singh. She never misses a chance to make headlines with her candid confessions and statements. Recently, she revealed that she had turned down the lucrative offer of 1 crore for a 10k per month job. Like, seriously? But that’s true. Scroll below to read the details!

Shark Tank 2 India is currently in its finale week, and we admit that it kept the audience engaged. However, Ashneer Grover was missed this time. But other sharks didn’t leave a chance to make to the show a hit. Vineeta, who is known for her unapologetic opinions recently she had to say no to a one-crore offer for her inner calling.

In a chat with Curly Tales, Vineeta Singh revealed that in 2007, Indian business school graduates would never get an offer of Rs 1 crore. She went on to make an eye-popping revelation and said, “It was the first time in IIM Ahmedabad there was one bank that actually stepped up and said if we can give this to graduates from Harvard or Wharton, why are not giving it to Indian B- school graduates? And they decided to up that offer for Rs. 1 crore, which was about $200,000, and that made news because it was the first of its kind in India.”

However, Vineeta chose to turn down that offer because she wanted to be an entrepreneur. She even revealed that she often regretted her decision later because she did not make anything close to that for more than a decade. The successful boss babe also revealed that she made Rs 10,000 from her own services and she was living in a simple one-room house in Mumbai.

Well, as they say, ‘Great Things Come With Great Sacrifices’ & we think it happened to Vineeta Singh. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

