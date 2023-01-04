Shark Tank India is back with season 2 and the buzz has spread like wildfire all over again. This time, fans are certainly missing Ashneer Grover but that doesn’t stop it from being a part of controversies. Namita Thapar is now reacting to trolls as the panel members recently rejected a pitch that was by Vineeta Singh’s competitor. Scroll below for more details!

It all began when a recent episode of Shark Tank India season 2 surfaced on the internet. Founders of the makeup brand Recode appeared on the show to pitch to the sharks. While Vineeta maintained she’s never heard of the brand, the duo quickly pointed out that her brand Sugar Cosmetics follows them on Instagram. Namita along with Aman Gupta refused to invest in the brand as they aligned with their friend.

While Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal pointed out how that is not a valid point to not invest in Recode, none of the Sharks ultimately supported Recode financially. There have been massive trolls all over social media ever since where netizens have been calling out ‘doglapan’ and wished Ashneer Grover was a part of the show.

Reacting to all the negativity, Namita Thapar took to her Twitter handle and reacted, “Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :).”

Namita Thapar continued in the thread, “Who is the toxicity comment about? Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi.”

Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :) — Namita (@namitathapar) January 3, 2023

Well, the tweet did not save Namita from being trolled. Netizens continued to call out her ‘unprofessionalism’ on the recent Shark Tank India season 2 episode.

