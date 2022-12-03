Shark Tank 2 will not have the first Shark from season 1 i.e. Ashneer Grover. All his fans have been desperately waiting for him to come back to the show but it seems like the businessman will not be making a comeback anytime soon. In fact, back in April this year during a public appearance at a college, Grover revealed some juicy secrets about the production house while adding that he wasn’t paid a penny for a single episode. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ashneer became very popular after the first season because of his brutally honest nature and his snarky one-liners on the show. He happens to be one of the co-founders of BharatPe and was introduced as the first Shark last season on the show. Now coming back to the topic, it was actually his visit to Lovely Professional University in April this year that he spilled the beans on the show and bashed it openly.

Brut took to their YouTube channel and shared a video of Ashneer Grover talking at the university where he can be heard saying, “I would say I was a very private person till last August, right. So, I’ll tell you how private I was, so I had only 236 followers on Instagram. 236 and my account was private and I used to follow 336 people.”

Ashneer Grover then talked about his co-Sharks from Shark Tank and made a big revelation that the production team did auditions at his house for the show. He said, “Shark Tank ke auditions bhi mere ghar par hote the, bade gareeb log hain, unke paas venue bhi nahi hai. To main tumko sachhai bhi batata hoon, Shak Tank main hamare toh koi paise nahi bane. Theek hai! Kuch to kisi ne YouTube main daal diya ki mereko 10 lakh rupees per episode ke milte the, theek hai. Bhayi matlab 5 lakh bhi dila de toh badi baat hain.”

Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover dropping bombs on Shark Tank’s reality? Tell us in the space below.

