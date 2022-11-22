Shark Tank India season 2 is all set to begin in December 2022. After the very successful season 1, fans are eagerly waiting for the new season. The first promo of the show was released a few days ago & all the original ‘Sharks’, including Namita Thapar were retained, albeit sans Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh.

The former BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer was quite popular among the masses. Often his responses like ‘yeh doglapan hai’ and ‘Kya kar raha hai yaar’ had become meme material. His absence from the show did not go well with the show’s loyal viewers. They even slammed the network for dropping the popular ‘Shark’.

Now Namita Thapar who has been a constant in Shark Tank India, took to Twitter to respond to the uproar. She wrote on Twitter, “One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders..focus on that & the hard work put in by the team.”

One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders..focus on that & the hard work put in by the team. — Namita (@namitathapar) November 13, 2022

Soon after tweet, fans of the show didn’t take this lightly. Several jumped to reply to her that Ashneer’s absence will definitely be missed. One user responded to her tweet, “Ashneer was the saviour of the show, his aura created the memes & eventually show got that level of attention nd TRP. Indeed without one person the show can’t stop but it would be more enjoyable wid his presence. He is the RAJU of Hera Pheri. that’s all. @Ashneer_Grover”

Ashneer was the saviour of the show, his aura created the memes & eventually show got that level of attention nd TRP. Indeed without one person the show can't stop but it would be more enjoyable wid his presence. He is the RAJU of Hera Pheri. that's all. @Ashneer_Grover — Harshad Mehta (@udtaharsh) November 13, 2022

Another user tweeted, “Sorry to say but you’re mistaken ma’am. Indeed one person can make and break the show! Watch out the TRP too! Ashneer sir’s reactions were the reason for many of us to watch all the episodes & his absence has killed the spark to search for any of the episodes of #SharkTankIndia.”

Sorry to say but you're mistaken ma'am. Indeed one person can make and break the show! Watch out the TRP too!

Ashneer sir's reactions were the reason for many of us to watch all the episodes & his absence has killed the spark to search for any of the episodes of #SharkTankIndia — Phoenix (@Risin_fm_ashes) November 14, 2022

It is worth pointing out that Shark Tank India season 2 will feature the new judge-Amit Jain, CEO, and co-founder of CarDekho Group instead of Ashneer Grover.

