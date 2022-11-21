Over the past few weeks, TV’s famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for different reasons. However, the show was recently in the news when Babupji aka Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha got injured on the set and was advised bed rest by the doctors for a few days. Now after Bapuji, another actor from the sitcom has injured herself and she’s none other than Munmun Dutta. The actress is well known for her world-famous character Babijta Ji on the show.

Earlier the show was in news owing to Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani’s return to the show. Ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break, fans have been demanding the return of her character which was loved by one and all.

A while back, Munmun Dutta took to Insta stories to inform her fans that she’s met with an accident while she was on her Swiss vacation. Taking to Insta stories, she wrote, “Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very badly. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home.” Later, she shared another video from the airport and wrote, “Flying out with good memories and an injured left knee.”

Munmun Dutta further shared a photo of her injured knee too which sees it covered in a bandage. Well, this is the 2nd case in recent times with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s star cast.

Check out her photos below:

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was in the news when Shailesh Lodha who plays Taarak on the show quit the show midway and his exit caused quite a stir on social media.

Coming back, Koimoi wishes Munmun Dutta a speedy recovery. We hope she gets well soon.

