Bigg Boss 16’s Gautam Singh Vig Blames Shalin Bhanot & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary For His Eviction: “He Tried Every Bit & He Successfully Succeeded In It” [Exclusive]

Yesterday viewers of Bigg Boss 16 were shocked when Salman Khan announced Gautam Singh Vig was no longer part of the show. While the housemates began processing the information only when the voice of Bigg Boss asked him to head to the main entrance, the now-former contestant is still in shock.

Post his eviction from the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan, Koimoi met up with the TV star and asked him about his 50-odd days stay in the house. From why and who’s responsible for his eviction to his romance with Soundarya Sharma, equations in the house and more, Gautam held nothing back. Read on to know all he had to say.

Exclusively talking to Koimoi about his shocking Bigg Boss 16 elimination, Gautam Singh Vig said, “I never expected it. I think I’m still in shock right now. But that was part of the game… Of course, strong people will have to go out taki other contestants have more chances to win. But…” Calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot the people responsible for his exit, he added, “It’s just a planned thing which Priyanka did with Shalin and I got evicted.”

Talking about whether Shalin Bhanot sees him as huge competition and is threatened by him, Gautam Singh Vig answered, “Of course (he finds me as strong competition).” He then added, “(In Bigg Boss 16) there was no other guy who was strong as me and he always found me and treated me as a strong competitor. Because I was the only one who could show his real face to people aur maine abhi tak wohi koshish kiya. I am not scared of him. I’m not shy about anything.”

The TV actor continued, “Ya we started with a good friendship bond, but later on he did things which made me realize he’s not genuine and I’m very clear in my head about things. But ya, he tried every bit for me to get out of the house and he successfully succeeded in it.”

