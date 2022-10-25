It’s nearly four weeks since Bigg Boss 16 premiered (the first episode aired on October 1) and yesterday the season’s second elimination took place. Following Sreejita De’s exit, the next contestant evicted from the controversial reality show was Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh.

Post her elimination, we caught up with the diva and spoke to her about her stay in BB16, the games being played there, who according to her are the strongest and weakest contestants and much more. Scroll below to know her answers to all our questions and even watch her talking about it all on video at the end.

Talking about being the second contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house, Manya Singh said, “Eliminations toh har hafte hone hai, but I not expecting ki mai second rahungi – but theek hai. (Eliminations are going to happen every week, but I did expect I would be second contestant to be shown the door. But it’s ok.)”

On being asked who she feels is currently strong in the Bigg Boss 16 house or is playing a strong game there, Manya Singh stated, “I genuinely feel, as an individual (agar) hum judge karne jaaye toh strongest abhi tak nikla nahi. Because sab ek bond aur relationship me hi ghoom rahe hai. Individual koi nikal ke nahi aa raha because sabko darr hai ki individual strong karke niklenge toh kahi na kahi evict ho jayenge – jaise maine kiya tha.” She continued, “Toh I feel koi strongest dhik nahi raha hai, on the basis I can say that Priyankit – Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta – are coming really strong.”

On being asked who she sees making it to the Top 3 – based on how the housemates have been performing since the last 3.5 weeks, the beauty pageant runner-up said, “Abhi toh filhal start kar rahe hai… Main kissi ko judge nahi kar sakti because individual game abhi bhi aane ko baaki hai. Jab ghar mein kam log rehte hai tab aap woh jodiya nahi bana pate.” The now-evicted Bigg Boss 16 contestant added, “Abhi sab relationships pe khel rahe hai lekin individual khelne ka time hai tab hum judge kar payenge kon jeetega aur kon harega.”

On being asked to take names, Manya Singh said, “Agar harqatein dheki jaye toh Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary) paunch sakti hai aur Archana (Gautam) paunch sakte hai – baaki ka pata nahi.” Revealing who she thinks is the weakest contestant in the BB16 house and is likely to be out next, Manya stated, “Agar weakest pe jaaye toh radar pe Gori (Nagori) hi hai. Next week wohi aa rahi hai bahar. Main aur Gori ji hamesha saath rehte the aur Goriji ke kahi na kahi actions se… sab unke against chale gaya toh sab unhe hi nominate karenge aage. Weakest… abhi mai nahi bol sakti koi weak tha, sab apne level pe aacha khel rahe the.”

