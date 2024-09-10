Shalin Bhanot is one of the most popular contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actor often makes news, not only for his performances in tasks but also for his arguments and banter with his fellow contestants. Shalin has been around in the entertainment industry for quite a long time now and has been a part of several television dramas and reality shows. Over the years, he has earned massive wealth for himself. Let’s take a look at his net worth in 2024.

Shalin Bhanot has an estimated net worth of a whopping Rs. 18 crore. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant has amassed this fortune through his acting career, as well as his entrepreneurship skills over the last two decades. Shalin entered the industry by participating in MTV Roadies Season 2 in 2004. He then went on to star in shows like Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Sangam, Dill Mill Gayye, and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa.

In 2009, he competed in Nach Baliye 4 with his then-wife Dalljiet Kaur and ended up winning the show. Shalin Bhanot then continued to make appearances on television shows like SuperCops vs Supervillains, Suryaputra Karn, and Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He further increased his net worth by being the owner of two companies: Prime Land Private Limited and Bhanot Creations Private Limited.

In 2022, Shalin Bhanot received wide recognition with his appearance on Bigg Boss 16. The actor was paid around Rs. 4 lakh per week and was one of the lowest-paid contestants on the show. However, he reached the finale and earned Rs. 76 lakh in total from the Salman Khan-hosted show.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Shalin Bhanot was signed by Ekta Kapoor as the lead for her supernatural series, Bekaboo. Then in 2024, Shalin participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, charging Rs. 15 lakh per week, and becoming the second highest-paid contestant after Asim Riaz.

