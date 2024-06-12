Shalin Bhanot Swarmed By Scorpions, Vijay Verma Shoots Matka King - Top Trending News

Find out what’s buzzing today in the world of entertainment! On the film front, actor Vijay Verma began filming for the crime thriller series “Matka King,” while sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD boasts a major boost with the involvement of the VFX team behind Iron Man. Reality TV took a dramatic turn as Shalin Bhanot reportedly endured a painful encounter with over 200 scorpions while filming Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, actors Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Gandhi offered contrasting experiences in the industry. Aaryan opened up about his past financial struggles, while Gandhi expressed frustration about his unclear role in the Bengali serial “Jhanak.”

Scroll down to read the complete news wrap!

Shalin Bhanot Swarmed by Scorpions on Khatron Ke Khiladi!

Ouch! In a shocking incident during the filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, contestant Shalin Bhanot reportedly endured a painful ordeal after being bitten by over 200 scorpions while performing a stunt. Details surrounding the exact nature of the stunt remain unclear, but reports suggest Shalin bravely continued the task after receiving medical attention for the bites.

Shalin himself shared a video on social media showcasing his swollen face, a testament to the severity of the scorpion encounter. This incident is sure to raise questions about safety measures on the show and the intensity of the stunts contestants are expected to perform.

Filming Begins for Crime Thriller Series “Matka King”

Calling all fans of gripping crime dramas! Prime Video has officially started filming its upcoming original series, “Matka King.”

Headlined by the talented Vijay Varma, the series promises to be a thrilling exploration of the world of gambling in 1960s Mumbai. Varma will portray a determined cotton trader who disrupts the status quo by introducing a new form of gambling – the infamous Matka.

Produced by the acclaimed team of Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, “Matka King” boasts a stellar cast alongside Varma. Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav will bring their talents to life in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a glimpse into his journey from a loan-dependent young man to a successful actor. Aaryan revealed he relied on education loans and frequently borrowed money from friends, a constant presence in his early life.

“Even when I came to Mumbai, I had taken an education loan,” Aaryan said. “This loan life, this borrowing-from-friends life, it was a constant reality.” He recounted the struggle of relying on others financially and the desire for independence. “I was so used to borrowing from friends and saying I’d return it in a few days,” he explained. “When I came to Mumbai, I knew I had to earn. I was tired of borrowing money, travelling by train.”

Aaryan’s honesty sheds light on the challenges aspiring actors often face. Read more

Actor Sanjay Gandhi recently expressed his frustration regarding his role in the Bengali television series “Jhanak.” Gandhi revealed he was initially promised a more prominent role, with plans for filming to be spread out over 20 days followed by a two-month break. However, after filming those initial 20 days over nine months ago, communication has seemingly stalled.

“This is the tough part of being an actor,” Gandhi stated. He hasn’t received any updates from the production team since May, leaving him in limbo about his character’s storyline and future involvement in the show.

Gandhi’s story highlights the uncertainties actors can face in the television industry. What’s more upsetting is that Gandhi is on the verge of mortgaging his house on Mira Road. Read more

Sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for a visual extravaganza! Director Nag Ashwin has secured the talents of The Embassy, the Canadian VFX studio behind Iron Man, Captain America, and The Hunger Games. This collaboration promises to bring the film’s futuristic world to life with cutting-edge special effects.

Starring Prabhas and a star-studded cast, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release on June 27th in multiple languages. Buckle up for a visually stunning journey to the year 2898! Read more

Box Office Updates

