Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema. Starring Prabhas in the leading role, director Nag Ashwin has put his heart and soul into the movie. The 600 crore budget included roping in an international VFX company that has previously worked for Iron Man, Hunger Games, and Captain America. Scroll below for some exciting details!

The sci-fi action film boasts a powerful cast, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The official trailer was released on June 10, 2024. It was lauded for its high production value, visual effects, and strong background score.

Nag Ashwin roped in the Canada-based company Embassy to work on the VFX of the films. As mentioned before, they have proved their excellent work in Hollywood biggies like Hunger Games, Iron Man, and Captain America. In an interview with ETimes, Supervisor Paul Copeland spoke about Kalki 2898 AD and some of the details will leave you excited!

Paul Copeland shared, “We were responsible for around 700 shots in Kalki 2898 AD. Most of our work on the film takes place in a desert wasteland that we were tasked with realizing in CG. The bulk of our work involved creating futuristic vehicles involved in a high speed desert chase and an epic battle between the main characters. In order to complete these shots, we employed a wide range of visual effects techniques including creating environments, vehicles, weapons and destruction, explosions, digital stunt doubles, holograms, you name it and you did it!”

Paul also feels the genre of science-fiction is under-represented in India, but ensures his film Kalki 2898 AD will leave the audience hungry and asking for more!

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led film is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024. The advance booking has initiated in North America on a fantastic note.

