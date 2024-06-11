For the past couple of days, the slap that was heard around the world has become a topic of hot debate. A CISF constable slapped MP and Actor Kangana Ranaut, and people had a lot of opinions. While some people supported the constable, many condemned her behaviour. The list of people taking Kangana’s side also had some surprising names. Bollywood Veteran Shabana Azmi defended Kangana Ranaut against the constable but clarified that no love is lost there. However, the constable in question should not have taken matters violently. This was a surprise because Shabana Azmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Javed Akhtar have a history of feuds amongst everything. Did you know Kangana even alleged that Akhtar and Azmi had warned her to stay silent after the Hrithik Roshan breakup?

The saga of Kangana Ranaut has been in the public domain for a long time. The actress is known for her verbal spats and hasn’t ever been afraid to expose the ‘dark side of Bollywood’ as she sees it. Amongst the many names that she has called out, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s names stand out like a sore thumb. Because the three have never really crossed paths.

The first incident occurred when Leading female actors signed a letter in 2017 demanding action from then-I&B Minister Smriti Irani. The petition was brought after the Rajput Karni Sena threatened to amputate Deepika Padukone’s nose for her role as Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 period drama Padmaavat. On the other hand, Kangana declined to join a party, citing political motivations for Shabana Azmi’s campaign.

The other feud was a little chip in a long road; during the whole Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut Saga, she made some wild claims that included the Bollywood veterans’ names. When Kangana first revealed that she had been harassed by her former co-star and purported ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan a few years prior, she said that his family friends Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had warned her to keep quiet or face having her career destroyed. Ranaut even said that when she was character assassinated, Shabana purposefully chose not to speak out for her; instead, she supported Deepika because it fit with her political inclinations.

The situation escalated when Shabana’s husband, Javed Akhtar, filed a complaint alleging that Kangana defamed him and damaged his “immaculate reputation” by implicating him in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death during a July 2020 interview with a news channel.

In 2021, Kangana retaliated by filing a counter-complaint against Javed in a magistrate’s court, accusing him of criminal intimidation and insulting her modesty. She claimed that during a 2016 meeting at his residence, the lyricist intimidated her, demanding an apology from a co-star.

But it looks like Shabana has chosen to stand by the actress and even let bygones be bygones.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Verdict: Viewers Say “2000 Crores Loading” At The Box Office For Prabhas & Team, But Some Label It A “Lite Version Of Dune”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News