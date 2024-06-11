It’s the season for sequels. Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor surprised everyone when they announced the sequel to their blockbuster 2005 comedy movie, No Entry. The announcement was bittersweet because fans found out that their favorite from the OG, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, won’t be returning for the sequel. But the baton will be passed to Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor. The new generation’s casting received mixed reviews, with many excited to see a new dynamic trio. New reports have suggested the release date for the highly anticipated sequel, and it’s later than you thought.

In 2005, Anees Bazmee directed Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the comedy No Entry. This Boney Kapoor production became a cult classic and the year’s highest-grossing film.

After two decades, the much-anticipated sequel to No Entry is finally approaching, as revealed exclusively by Pinkvilla. According to reports, the filming for the sequel is set to be completed by June of next year. A source informed ETimes, “Director Anees Bazmee will start No Entry 2 with Diljit, Varun, and Arjun in double roles and ten leading ladies from December 2024. He aims to finish filming by June 2024. Zee Studios and Bayview will produce the sequel.”

Earlier, a source close to the project told Pinkvilla, “Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as the writer and director. The producers have brought Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh together to lead the film. The trio is enthusiastic about the script and has approved the story.”

“No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has everyone excited. The sequel will start filming in December 2024 and will have a major theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years since the first part,” the source added.

No Entry, a 2005 film directed by Anees Bazmee, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the pivotal roles. The movie, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025, also featured significant performances by Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley.

