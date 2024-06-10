Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with the film Pyaar Ka Punchanama in 2011. His monologue in Luv Ranjan’s comedy film made him immensely popular. After PKP, the actor worked in several hits like Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweet, Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming release, ‘Chandu Champion’.

As an outsider in the film industry, Kartik Aaryan has been consistent with his dedication despite some bumps in his career. Some of his movies, like Love Aaj Kal and Shehzada, failed to impress the audience. But today, he is one of the most popular rising stars, with some exciting projects in his hands. However, despite all this, the actor still fears that his fate might change one Friday.

Kartik Aaryan On Being An Outside In The Film Industry

In an interview, the Chandu Champion star said that he didn’t know anyone in the industry when he started his journey in Bollywood. So far, things have remained the same for him. Some Fridays are successful, and some are not, but he never felt like an insider.

“It is a mindset which is going to stay with me. Till date, I believe that any Friday can be a last Friday also. This is the echo that keeps on going in my mind. Ke kahin mera pack up na ho jaaye (I hope it’s not a pack up for my career). Maybe, somewhere down the line, I (know that I) don’t have any other backup. I don’t have anywhere else to go, and I might not get a second or a third chance. This is the fear that is constant in my head,” added Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, the actor is excited about his first release of 2024 – Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the biographical sports drama is based on Murlikant Petkar – India’s first Paralympics gold medallist. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaj, Palak Lalwani and others. It will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

