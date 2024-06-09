Kartik Aaryan has established himself in Bollywood by delivering several commercially successful films. Even if we talk about critical acclaim, the actor has proved his mettle as an actor. Off the screen, he has managed to stay away from negativity most of the time, but a fallout with Karan Johar dragged him into a major controversy. Recently, the Chandu Champion actor broke his silence and addressed the matter. Keep reading to know more!

What’s the issue?

Kartik was supposed to be a part of Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. After the news of this casting made it to the public space, fans were excited to learn more about the film. However, out of nowhere, it was learned that Kartik had left the project for unknown reasons back in 2021.

After several speculations stormed the internet, Dharma Productions officially declared that the production house was recasting Dostana 2 due to some professional circumstances, thus confirming the news of Kartik Aaryan’s exit. Later, it was learned that the actor quit the film due to creative differences, thus leading to an alleged fallout between him and Karan Johar.

Kartik Aaryan breaks his silence!

Kartik Aaryan maintained a silence on the entire Dostana 2 drama and chose to focus on his films. Now, after a gap of three years, the actor decided to talk about his alleged fallout with Karan Johar. During an interview with The Lallantop, Kartik talked about the miscommunication between the two parties.

Kartik Aaryan quoted, “Dekhiye, woh boht purani baat ho gayi. Kai baar bahot miscommunication hota hai aur kai bar bahot cheezein out of proportion bhi chali jati hai aur specifically jab voh likha jata hai to voh sound kuch aur karta hai (This news is quite stale now. Many a time, there is miscommunication, or something is blown out of proportion, especially when something is written and it sounds completely different).”

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, which releases on 14th June 2024.

