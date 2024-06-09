Festival release dates are the biggest assurance of a box office blockbuster, and this is the reason why superstars often target festivals for their big-budget films. But Diwali 2024 seems to have a traffic jam at the box office with Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Ram Charan, Suriya, Thala Ajith, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan ready to clash on the same date!

Yes, you read that right; as per the latest report, Diwali 2024 box office might bring a tsunami at the box office with disastrous results as seven big-budget films gear up for a massive clash.

The latest one to join this list is Vijay Sethupathi, with the second installment of his previous hit Viduthalai Part 1. Viduthalai Part 2 has also decided to eye Diwali 2024 as its expected release date, but will it rise or succumb to the clutter is yet to be seen!

7 Big Budget Releases

On Diwali 2024, Rajinikanth with Vettaiyan, Thala Ajith with Vidaa Muyarchi, Ram Charan with Game Changer, Suriya with Kanguva, Vijay Sethupathi with Viduthalai Part 2 are ready to lock horns in the South. However, in the North, it will be already a massive clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again locking horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Out of the South biggies, Kanguva and Game Changer are already having a pan India appeal. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is also expected to get pan-India audiences. With 7 films releasing on Diwali, it does not seem to have a good impact at the box office and all the films might get impacted by the same.

Diwali 2023’s Disaster!

On Diwali 2023, Salman Khan decided to drop the third installment of his OG Spy Universe film Tiger 3, but it did not work well at the box office. Despite opening at 44.50 crores in India, the film wrapped its lifetime run at 286 crores, bringing a losing verdict to the much-awaited action biggie that was mounted on a huge budget!

A 1000 Crore Box Office

However, despite all the films at the risk of getting stuck in this box office stampede, it would together bring 1000+ crore box office collection. But seven films together would mean a division of screen counts and a number of shows that would impact the overall run of these films at the box office.

Hopefully, the producers sense this upcoming tornado and act wisely, giving breathing space for all the films that show a positive sign to work brilliantly at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2024 here.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Kannada films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: May Box Office 2024: Too Low Compared To 2023’s 263% Higher Collection, The Kerala Story Highest Earning Film In Last 10 Years – All Stats!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News