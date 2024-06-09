Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres very soon. The countdown has already started, and we’re now just 5 days away from the film’s big release. It’s a bit unusual and different kind of project for the actor, and so far, he has been garnering praise for whatever glimpse of him has been shown in the trailer. But is it enough to attract good numbers at the box office through advance booking? Let’s find out!

Good showcasing for Chandu Champion

The film marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan. Also, it marks the debut collaboration between Kartik and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Thanks to Nadiadwala’s marketing and reputation, his films often generate enough awareness around themselves, thus helping to fetch a good screen count. Even Kartik’s upcoming film is expected to secure enough screens for itself.

Day 1 advance booking

The advance booking for Chandu Champion commenced a few hours ago in India. As per the recent update, the film has sold around 2,500 tickets for day 1 all across the nation (excluding blocked seats), which equals a collection of over 7.50 lakh gross. This is a decent start for a film that belongs to the genre of biographical sports drama.

As after a long time, a comparatively bigger film is coming from Bollywood, Chandu Champion is expected to fare decently in advance booking as well in the actual performance on day 1.

More about Chandu Champion

The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 14th June 2024. It is based on India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

