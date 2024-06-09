Bad Boys: Ride or Die has finally arrived at the theatres, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence set to prove the exhibitors wrong who dared lower their expectations for its debut weekend collections. The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise has opened to great numbers and has the second-biggest opening in the franchise. Scroll below for the deets.

The franchise began in 1995, and up until the 2020 film Bad Boys For Life, it grossed around $838.88 million. The first two films were by Michael Bay, while Adil & Bilall took over from the third installment. The film’s positive opening has once again proved why Will is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. No matter what scandals he has been a part of, his stardom is unparalleled.

The opening day numbers were finally revealed by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, and as per that, it is heading to crush the industry’s expectations about its debut weekend. According to the report, Bad Boys: Ride or Die earned an impressive $21.6 million on Friday, its release day at the North American box office, including $5.9 million from the Thursday previews.

The report further states that Bad Boys: Ride or Die has beaten Kung Fu Panda 4‘s $19.4 million opening day collection to become the fourth-biggest of 2024. It has also beaten Bad Boys 2’s $16.9 million and Bad Boys’ $5.1 million opening. However, it is behind Bad Boys For Life’s opening day collection of $23.6 million. It is one of the biggest opening days for R-rated films since Oppenheimer.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is aiming at $54 million—$60 million at the North American box office on its debut weekend. The movie had an estimated production budget of $100 million.

The movie was released on June 7 and is currently running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office (North America): Set To Surpass War For The Planet Of The Apes’ Entire Domestic Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News