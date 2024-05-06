Animated films take us back to childhood, and the Kung Fu Panda series is one of our favorite franchises. Kung Fu Panda 4’s box office collection is proving that animated movies have an outstanding appeal among moviegoers. Po and Gang have passed a significant milestone in terms of global collections. Scroll below for more.

The fourth installment in the franchise was released in the theatres after one week of Dune: Part Two, but despite that, it has been doing a fair business of attracting cinemagoers. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya‘s movie has crossed the $700 million milestone at the box office. Jack Black has returned as Po’s voice, and as always, it is fun and entertaining.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed Kung Fu Panda 4 has become the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-COVID at the global box office. It has raked in a solid $7.7 million on 9th weekend overseas. It has dropped 34.2% from last weekend. It has collected $331.7 million from 73 markets. The domestic cume stands at $188 million, while the global cume is $520 million.

As per the report, Kung Fu Panda 4 will surpass Kung Fu Panda 3’s entire worldwide collection of $521.1 million on Monday. It is aiming for a global run of $550 to $600 million. For the unversed, the voice cast includes Jack Black, Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, Ke Huy Quan, Viola Davis, James Hong, and Dustin Hoffman.

Kung Fu Panda 3 was released in 2016; it collected $143.5 million in the United States and $377.6 million overseas. As mentioned above, the worldwide collection of the third part was $521.1 million.

