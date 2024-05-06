Dune: Part Two, aka Dune 2, directed by Denis Villeneuve, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles, has gone past Vin Diesel-led Fast X’s worldwide collections. The movie might have reached the last leg of its final run at the theatres but has raked in solid numbers. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie was released in the theatres on March 1, and it has been running in the theatres for two months. The sequel has done outstanding business in the IMAX theatres as well. This Timothee-led magnum opus passed with flying colors among the critics as well. The good news for the fans is that there will be a sequel to the 2024 blockbuster, but it will take some time. Florence Pugh and Austin Butler joined the cast in this part, and Anya Taylor Joy also had an important role to play.

Dune: Part Two is based on the work of Frank Herbert, and the first part was released in 2021. It took home six Academy Awards, and Dune 2 will probably earn a few next year, too. People are calling it one of the best performances of Timothee Chalamet, and his character development as Paul Atreides is remarkable. It has now beaten Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa’s 2023 film, Fast X.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Dune 2’s international collections reached $426.9 million on its 10th weekend over 73 markets. The domestic collection of Dune: Part Two is $281.3 million, which has taken the worldwide cume to a fantastic $708.2 million.

Meanwhile, Fast X had collected $146.1 million in the United States and internationally, ending its run at $558.7 million. The film globally collected $704.8 million. Dune: Part Two has surpassed Fast X by a significant margin. Denis Villeneuve‘s film, Dune 2, is eyeing a $710-$720 million global run at the box office.

Recently, director Louis Leterrier shared promising updates on Fast & Furious 11 and revealed that the film’s shooting will commence next year. It will be released in the theatres in 2026.

