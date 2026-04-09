Project Hail Mary is on track to beat The Martian at the domestic box office, while globally it has overcome Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Now, the big question is whether it can surpass Dune 2’s global haul. It is performing well at the box office and still has enough juice to rake in some amazing milestones, and beating Dune 2 might be one of them. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi flick is surpassing The Martian’s domestic haul as Andy Weir’s highest-grossing film adaptation in North America. It will be another box-office milestone for the Ryan Gosling-starrer. It is holding its ground strongly despite losing the premium screens to The Super Mario Galaxy movie.

Project Hail Mary is on track to cross $500 million worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Project Hail Mary grossed a solid $4 million on its third Tuesday, ranking 4th among March releases. The sci-fi flick has dropped by 49.6% from last Tuesday, bringing the domestic cume to $226 million despite losing 170 theaters in North America on Friday. It is inches away from beating The Martian’s $228.4 million domestic haul.

The sci-fi adventure movie is on track to gross $300 million to $310 million domestically. Adding the $203.9 million international cume, the worldwide total of Ryan Gosling’s film is $429.9 million. It is on track to hit the $500 million global milestone soon.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $226.0 million

International – $203.9 million

Worldwide – $429.9 million

Surpasses Dune, but can it beat Dune 2 worldwide?

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is one of the most successful franchise starters, grossing $410.6 million worldwide. Its critical and commercial success spawns two more sequels. Project Hail Mary has surpassed Dune’s worldwide haul in its third weekend, and now people are wondering whether the film will surpass Dune 2‘s global haul.

According to industry trackers, Project Hail Mary is set to gross between $650 million and $720 million worldwide. Therefore, if the film lands at the higher end of this prediction, at least more than $715 million, then it will be able to beat Dune 2. Timothee Chalamet‘s film collected $714.8 million worldwide, and to surpass it, Ryan Gosling’s film must earn more than $715 million worldwide. It depends on how strongly it holds against The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

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