When the Chris Pratt-voiced The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo’s Mario video game-based adventure comedy, arrived in theaters in 2023, it quickly turned into a global box office phenomenon. The film grossed an impressive $1.361 billion worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, trailing only Greta Gerwig’s Barbie ($1.447 billion), according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart.

With just a few weeks left for the release of its eagerly anticipated sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, set to hit theaters on April 1, 2026, all eyes are now on whether it can match, or potentially surpass, its predecessor’s massive global haul. Early industry projections place the sequel in the $160 million+ five-day domestic opening range, suggesting the film could deliver a similarly strong box office run. However, its ultimate performance will only become clearer once it begins its theatrical journey.

While the sequel’s final worldwide performance remains to be seen, let’s analyze how it could stack up against Chris Pratt’s last five wide theatrical releases at the global box office. Here’s a closer look at the worldwide milestone the upcoming Mario adventure would need to reach to become the Hollywood actor’s biggest theatrical performer among his last five films.

Chris Pratt’s Last Five Films – Box Office Performance

Here’s how the last five wide theatrical releases featuring Chris Pratt have performed at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Mercy (2026): $54.3 million The Garfield Movie (2024): $257.2 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023): $845.6 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): $1.361 billion Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): $1.002 billion

Based on the above figures, the benchmark for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to surpass each of Chris Pratt’s last five films varies widely, from just $54.3 million to beat Mercy to over $1 billion to outgross box-office juggernauts like Jurassic World: Dominion and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The most relevant comparison is the first film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That film reportedly opened to a massive $204.6 million five-day domestic debut, as per Deadline, eventually grossing $1.361 billion worldwide. In comparison, the upcoming sequel is currently tracking for a $160 million+ five-day domestic opening, slightly below the original film’s debut but still indicating blockbuster potential.

If the sequel demonstrates similar box-office legs and strong international performance, it could once again aim for the $1 billion milestone. However, even if it falls short of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $1.361 billion benchmark, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie still has a realistic chance to surpass Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845.6 million) and Jurassic World: Dominion ($1.002 billion) at the global box office, depending on its theatrical run.

More About The Super Mario Bros. Movie & The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the upcoming sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Trailer

